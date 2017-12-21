12 Best Foods For Eye Health That Will Help Improve Your Eyesight

Our eyes are the most important organ of the body, without which it would be quite difficult for us.

But, due to various factors, our eyes are getting affected unknowingly due to staring at the glared computer screen for longer hours or reading a book closely.

With a drastic change in lifestyle and environment, small children at a very early age are wearing spectacles before they even reach a certain age.

It is because there is a lack of nutrients in the diet that we must make sure to provide at any cost regularly. Poor eyesight can also occur due to ocular malnutrition, which happens at a very young age.

Ocular malnutrition means when there is no sufficient proportion of foods for your eyes in your diet, as a result it can make your eyesight weak.

Maintaining a well-balanced diet is the key to keeping your eyes healthy, and it may also help reduce the risk of developing further eye conditions.

Eye conditions such as dry eyes, cataracts, glaucoma and poor night vision can be avoided if you include an array of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in your diet daily.

So, read on to know more about the 10 best foods for eye health.