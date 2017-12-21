12 Healthy Facts About Carrots You Didn't Know

Who doesn't like the naturally sugary, crunchy and delicious carrots? Indeed everyone loves these root vegetables cooked in any form. Carrots are crunchy, tasty and highly nutritious and are often claimed to be the perfect health food.

The orange-coloured vegetables are cultivated all across the world. They are a favourite during the winter season because Indians love to cook gajar ka halwa, which is widely eaten in most Indian homes.

Apart from the taste, carrots offer a variety of nutrients like beta-carotene, vitamin A, minerals, and antioxidants in ample amounts. Carrots are also known to lower cholesterol levels and help improve eye health.

The carotene antioxidants found in carrots have also been linked to reduce the risk of cancer. The traditional orange-coloured vegetables are also found in many colours, including yellow, white, red and purple.

If you love eating those bright orange-coloured carrots, then you will be amazed to know about these 12 healthy facts on carrots.

1. Carrots Contain Less Calories Carrots contain very little fat and protein and the water content varies from around 86-95 percent. Carrots also contain 10 percent of carbohydrates and one medium raw carrot contains 25 calories, with only 4 grams of digestible carbohydrates. 2. Carrots Contain Dietary Fibre Carrots contain soluble fibre that can lower the blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion of sugar and starch. Carrots also contain insoluble fibres that reduce the risk of constipation and promote regular and healthy bowel movements. Carrots also rank low on the glycaemic index scale. 3. Carrots Are Rich In Beta-Carotene Carrots are exceptionally rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene. 100 grams of fresh carrot contains 8,285 µg of beta-carotene and 16,706 IU of vitamin A. Also, the flavonoid compounds in carrots protect you from skin, lung and oral cavity cancers. 4. Carrots Are Full Of Minerals Did you know that carrots can provide you with all the minerals that are needed to keep you healthy? They contain copper, manganese, calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium and magnesium that make the bones stronger. Eating carrots on a daily basis will help you meet your daily mineral needs. 5. Carrots Are Rich In Antioxidants Beta-carotene found in carrots is one of the powerful natural antioxidants that protects the human body from oxygen-derived free radicals. Also, they are rich in polyacetylene antioxidant, falcarinol that helps fight against cancers. 6. Carrot Roots Are Healthy The fresh roots of the carrots are also good in vitamin C and provide about 9 percent of the RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance). The vitamin C helps the body maintain healthy connective tissue, teeth and gum. 7. Carrots Are Versatile Carrots are one of the few vegetables that can be used in every cooking and can be eaten in a raw form as well. They complement well with vegetables like green beans, potato, peas in a variety of recipes either in the form of stews, curry or stir-fries. 8. Medicinal Carrots Carrots are often used in juice therapy for the treatment of certain kinds of diseases. As a matter of fact, carrots were initially grown as a medicine for treating a variety of ailments because these possess great healing qualities. 9. Baby Carrots Aren't A Type Of Carrot Baby carrots are immature carrots because they are smaller in size. They are of the small carrot variety, which do not have much flavour and are not worth eating. The longer carrots have much more flavour than the baby carrots. 10. Carrots Come In Many Colours Apart from the usual orange colour, carrots come in other natural hues of white, yellow and a deep shade of purple. The orange carrots that are used now were developed after a genetic mutation caused by purple carrots, which have a yellow-orange core. There are about 20 species of carrots worldwide. 11. Cooked Carrots Are More Nutritious This is an unknown fact that carrots are more nutritious when cooked because carrots have tough cellular walls, which lock up their nutrition and make them hard to digest. Cooking them dissolves the walls and releases the nutrients, making it easier for the body to absorb faster. 12. Carrot Leaves Are Edible Too Do you know you can eat the leaves of the carrot? Carrot leaves contain an impressive list of nutrients rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. The leaves are delicate and have a fibrous taste when consumed.

