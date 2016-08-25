ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Eye Donation Fortnight 2019: History And Significance

    By
    |

    National Eye-Donation Fortnight starts from 25 August and continues till 8 September. It is celebrated every year. The objective of this day is to promote the act of eye donation.

    Eye donation is considered a great act as it offers a vision to those who are deprived of normal eyesight. In order to create awareness in the people, various events are conducted during this fortnight in various places of India.

    This drive was started by the Indian government to promote the idea of eye donation among people. The Ministry of Health of India shared a tweet where they wrote- "Donated human eyes help preserve & restore sight through corneal transplantation. Lend a hand to the cause, pledge #EyeDonation."

    In another tweet, it was mentioned- "Loss of sight due to corneal blindness can be cured through #EyeDonation. The cornea of the donor after his/her death can be surgically transplanted to the patient."

    This tweet was partly pictorial as well and the ministry mentioned that "1.2 lakhs corneally blind people and many more with visual impairment due to corneal diseases require cornea for transplantation in the country."

    "Approximately 20,000 new cases get added every year. Majority of them are young" and that "Eyes must be retrieved within 4-6 hours of death."

    But the problem is some people are sceptical about eye donation and at times the retrieved corneas from the eye donations are not stored properly and therefore, it cannot be used further.

    There are many reasons why people are not willing to step forward when it comes to donating their eyes. It can be accidents, malnutrition or genital issues- but the problem is, the number of donors is limited and this is making it tough to control the blindness in the nation. This is the reason why National Eye-Donation Fortnight is being observed all over the nation.

    More EYES News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue