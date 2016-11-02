Did You Know That A Good Oral Health Can Also Help You Avoid Pneumonia?

This could be quite surprising to hear, but a new study has indeed shown that regular dental check-ups can help you have better lungs as well, besides of course a good oral health.

According to reports, the new study has said that by seeing the dental specialist regularly and by cleaning the teeth, you can actually have an added advantage of avoiding pneumonia by reducing the bacteria that can otherwise infect your lungs/respiratory process.

So, for those who really hate to see a dentist thinking about the embarrassment and pain caused by keeping their mouth wide open, this could be an incentive to negate pneumonia, which can be fatal, especially among the elderly people, children and those who are affected by serious lung diseases.

The study said that people who never felt it necessary to go to a dentist have 86 per cent more chances of getting affected by bacterial pneumonia than those who did opt for dental check-ups twice a year.

Researchers who carried out this study said that there is a connection between oral health and pneumonia. Even if the mouth can never be made bacteria-free, given that it is always dealing with alien substances, maintaining a proper oral hygiene can restrict the spread of bacteria. It essentially means that a sound oral health is necessary for an overall well-being.

More On The Oral Health-Pneumonia Link:

Bacterial infection in the chest is caused by breathing droplets from the mouth and throat that can cause harm to the lungs. Studies have also shown that people who are prone to gum problems are also prone to developing pneumonia.

Streptococcus pneumonia, the leading cause of bacterial pneumonia, spread through the nose and throat of even those who are healthy. It can infect the lungs through inhalation.

Taking Care:

A careful watch on your dental care can help in avoiding a fatal lung infection.

Just brushing using a fluoride toothpaste twice in a day; cleaning the teeth edges and insides through flossing; rinsing properly after every food intake, especially sweets; and regular visits to the dentist can help you keep pneumonia at bay.

Also, sanitise your hands properly before eating, so that the bacteria from your hands don't get a chance to infect your mouth in the first place.