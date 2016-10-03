6 Tips To Stay Healthy This Durga Puja

Durga puja is just around the corner and for most Indians, especially Bengalis, it is a big festival which brings all of them closer and they enjoy and indulge in these nine days of festivities. Bengalis do not miss out on the lip-smacking foods which are served in every nook and corner of the street stalls while pandal hopping. This could lead to bloating, stomach upset and might also increase the bad cholesterol. So, in this article, we will be writing how to avoid falling sick this Durga puja.
People welcome this festive season with lots of enthusiasm and Durga puja is the perfect occasion for far-away friends and relatives to come together and enjoy the festival. However, it is also important to take care of one's health and most importantly one's heart, as most of the food delicacies contain calories and can be bad for your health.
Tips To Stay In The Pink Of Health This Durga Puja
1. Avoid rich and oily food
We know it's completely difficult to resist the oily, rich foods but, it's better to take precautions than falling sick during the festival. If you are planning to visit pandals whole night, then you should have an early dinner which is not very oily and spicy. Opt for light foods which are made with less oil and spices like baked or grilled fish, salad, mashed potatoes with grilled chicken or paneer. If food cravings hit you at midnight, have some biscuits instead of fried foods.
2. Drink water
Walking from one pandal to the otherwill obviously make your body tired and dehydrated and to top it all, the hot and humid weather. During this time, aerated drinks become a common favourite to quench your thirst but, these carbonated drinks dehydrate your body. So drink a bottle of mineral water or lemon water or any fruit juices that will not only quench your thirst but also will keep you healthy.
3. Avoid alcohol
Avoid drinking excessive amounts of alcohol as it may damage the body's organs and causes parts of the brain to shut down, a condition which is known as alcohol poisoning. You can instead drink a glass of red wine or white wine that will keep your heart healthy.
4. Avoid milk products as much as possible
As milk and other dairy products contain lactose, it can upset your stomach which can further cause nausea, gas, bloating, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Instead go for lactose-free milk products like soy milk, almond milk or hemp milk.
5. Get enough sleep
It is essential to get a sound sleep so that you wake up feeling refreshed the next day. It is necessary to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep to keep your circadian rhythm on track. If you aren't getting enough sleep, try to take a nap during the day so that your body gets rest.
6. Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables
Around this time, people usually avoid vegetables and fruits and gorge on non-vegetarian foods. But, if you omit out fruits and vegetables from your diet, your body will not get the essential vitamins and minerals. So, balance it out by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables.
So, follow these tips to stay healthy during the Durga puja festival. We wish you a Happy Durga Puja!