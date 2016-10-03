6 Tips To Stay Healthy This Durga Puja

Durga puja is just around the corner and for most Indians, especially Bengalis, it is a big festival which brings all of them closer and they enjoy and indulge in these nine days of festivities. Bengalis do not miss out on the lip-smacking foods which are served in every nook and corner of the street stalls while pandal hopping. This could lead to bloating, stomach upset and might also increase the bad cholesterol. So, in this article, we will be writing how to avoid falling sick this Durga puja.

People welcome this festive season with lots of enthusiasm and Durga puja is the perfect occasion for far-away friends and relatives to come together and enjoy the festival. However, it is also important to take care of one's health and most importantly one's heart, as most of the food delicacies contain calories and can be bad for your health.

Tips To Stay In The Pink Of Health This Durga Puja