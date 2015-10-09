ENGLISH

    7 Health Benefits Of Bay Leaf

    By Bindu Gowda

    Bay leaf is an aromatic leaf used mostly in Indian cuisines. The oil extracted from this leaf has plenty of medicinal properties. It treats various ailments and is antibacterial, antifungal [1] and antiinflammatory in nature. It is also rich in antioxidants and flavonoids.

    This noble spice is also a good source of minerals, like Copper, Potassium, Calcium,Manganese, Selenium and Iron. But, sadly not many of us are aware of the health benefits of this wonder herb. In today's article we at Boldsky are listing few amazing health benefits of bay leaf. Read on to know more about it.

    Array

    Aids In Digestion

    Bay leaf promotes digestion and can treat many digestive disorders. Including bay leaf in tea reduces constipation, acid reflux and irregular bowel movements.

    Array

    Good For Diabetes

    Bay leaf is effective in treating Type 2 Diabetes. It keeps a check on blood sugar level and regulates the functioning of heart. Thus, bay leaf is a great choice for people suffering from diabetes.

    Array

    Induces Sleep

    Consuming bay leaves before hitting the bed induces sleep. Mix few drops bay leaf extract in water and drink it for best results.

    Array

    Treats Kidney Problems

    Bay leaf is the best way to treat kidney stones and kidney problems. Consuming water boiled with bay leaf, keeps kidney problems at bay.

    Array

    Anticancer Compounds

    Bay leaf is packed with anticancer compounds like caffeic acid, quercetin and eugenol These compounds restrict the metabolism of cancerous cells.

    Array

    Relieves Pain

    The oil extracted from bay leaf has the ability to ease pain. Massaging bay leaf oil on forehead lifts headaches in minutes.

    Array

    Cardiovascular Benefits

    The compounds present in bay leaf boosts heart health and prevents heart attack and strokes. Drinking water with bay leaf extract avoids all types of heart complications.

    View Article References
    1. [1] Córdoba, S., Vivot, W., Szusz, W., & Albo, G. (2019). Antifungal Activity of Essential Oils Against Candida Species Isolated from Clinical Samples. Mycopathologia, 1-9.

