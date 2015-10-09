Just In
- 13 min ago Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Elegance And Reminds Us Of Sridevi In This Gorgeous Sari
- 34 min ago Lotus Root (Kamal Kakdi): Health Benefits, Nutrition And Recipe
- 50 min ago LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Rakul Preet Singh’s 70s Look Makes Us Want To Dress Up For A Party
- 1 hr ago Watch: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Passes Away At 66: Inspirational Quotes
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Week 9 Elimination: Predictions To Turn True?
- Finance How To Make Contributions To NPS Account Online?
- News Arun Jaitley's demise saddens Bollywood stars to sports personalities
- Technology Android 10 Top Features That Might Shock You — All You Need To Know
- Automobiles Benling Aura Electric Scooter Launching In September: Will Rival The Ather 450 In India
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Sports PKL 2019: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers face rejuvenated Telugu Titans
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
7 Health Benefits Of Bay Leaf
Bay leaf is an aromatic leaf used mostly in Indian cuisines. The oil extracted from this leaf has plenty of medicinal properties. It treats various ailments and is antibacterial, antifungal [1] and antiinflammatory in nature. It is also rich in antioxidants and flavonoids.
This noble spice is also a good source of minerals, like Copper, Potassium, Calcium,Manganese, Selenium and Iron. But, sadly not many of us are aware of the health benefits of this wonder herb. In today's article we at Boldsky are listing few amazing health benefits of bay leaf. Read on to know more about it.
7 Super Foods That Combat Anemia
Aids In Digestion
Bay leaf promotes digestion and can treat many digestive disorders. Including bay leaf in tea reduces constipation, acid reflux and irregular bowel movements.
Good For Diabetes
Bay leaf is effective in treating Type 2 Diabetes. It keeps a check on blood sugar level and regulates the functioning of heart. Thus, bay leaf is a great choice for people suffering from diabetes.
Induces Sleep
Consuming bay leaves before hitting the bed induces sleep. Mix few drops bay leaf extract in water and drink it for best results.
Treats Kidney Problems
Bay leaf is the best way to treat kidney stones and kidney problems. Consuming water boiled with bay leaf, keeps kidney problems at bay.
Anticancer Compounds
Bay leaf is packed with anticancer compounds like caffeic acid, quercetin and eugenol These compounds restrict the metabolism of cancerous cells.
Relieves Pain
The oil extracted from bay leaf has the ability to ease pain. Massaging bay leaf oil on forehead lifts headaches in minutes.
Cardiovascular Benefits
The compounds present in bay leaf boosts heart health and prevents heart attack and strokes. Drinking water with bay leaf extract avoids all types of heart complications.
Buy Best Health Insurance Plans
- [1] Córdoba, S., Vivot, W., Szusz, W., & Albo, G. (2019). Antifungal Activity of Essential Oils Against Candida Species Isolated from Clinical Samples. Mycopathologia, 1-9.