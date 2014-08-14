ENGLISH

    Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Useful Tips For Fasting On This Special Day

    Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated as it is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. This year, in 2019, it falls on Saturday, 24th August.

    To honour this auspicious day, many Hindus fast until the stroke of midnight on this day. Janmashtami fasting can take a heavy toll on your health because you have to fast for a really long time. As Lord Krishna was born at the midnight hour, most people break their fast only at 12 o'clock at night.

    Some simple and effective fasting tips can help you to keep your physical and mental strength in this difficult fast. First things first, fasting is not healthy for your body per se. But according to Hindu scriptures, it can help you to attain control over your senses and increase your mental strength. If you are fasting for Janmashtami, you should ideally use these fasting tips to maintain good health.

    If you just follow a few basic ground rules, Janmashtami fasting will not seem as hard as it seems to you now. You have to keep yourself hydrated and concentrate on conserving energy. If you can succeed in doing this, you will manage to scrape through without too much trouble.

    Janmashtami Puja Vidhi, Vrat (Fast) | ऐसे करें जन्माष्टमी का व्रत और पूजन | Astrology | Boldsky
    Drink Lots Of Fluids

    When you are fasting, your body needs water. Water helps to fill up your stomach and neutralise the acids produced in it. So have at least 5 to 6 litres of water if you are fasting.

    Have A Pre-Fast Meal

    Have a filling mid-night snack or meal before Janmashtami. According to Hindu scriptures, the sunrise marks a new day. So eat before sunrise or else you will wake up in the morning feeling hungry.

    Conserve Energy

    When you are fasting, your body does not have ready sources of energy. So, do not stretch your body to the limits. Take the lift instead of the stairs, avoid too much leg work and skip gym if you can.

    Have Fruits With High Water Content

    You are allowed to have fruits when you are fasting for Janmashtami. So have lots of fruits with high water content. Have watermelon, musk melon that are filling and also have fluids.

    Avoid Citrus Fruits

    On the day that you are fasting, avoid citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and berries. Citrus fruits produce acids in the stomach and also cause acid reflux.

    Tender Coconut Water

    It is very important to keep yourself hydrated when you are fasting. Tender coconut water is one thing that gives you fluids as well as electrolytes.

    Juices

    Fruit juices are also permitted while fasting. You must have at least 4-5 glasses of juices during the day. Avoid having juice after evening as it causes indigestion.

    Fasting Recipes

    There are a number of fasting recipes that will allow you to snack healthy while fasting. It is best if you snack a bit on sabudana recipes and singhara snacks during Janmashtami, especially if you will break your fast only after midnight.

    Pray For Mental Strength

    It is not easy to go without food for a day. But where science fails, spirituality takes over. Prayers can prepare your mind for the fast and the strength of the mind is immense.

    Break Your Fast Smartly

    Do not stuff yourself with foods as soon as you break your fast. Avoid fried or heavy foods for breaking your fast. Diary products will also increase chances of acid reflux. So go easy and eat slowly after the fast ends.

