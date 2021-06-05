World Environment Day 2021: Roles Of Metals In Human Health

Some of the essential functions of metals for the human body include:

Though trace metals are present in a very small amount, they have a tremendous role in maintaining the functions of our body.

According to a study, 98 per cent of our body is made of nine nonmetallic elements. It includes four main electrolytes: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium that constitute about 1.89 per cent of the total elements, while the rest 0.02 per cent is made up of 11 trace elements. [2]

Some Important Metals And Their Functions

1. Iron

It is required by our body for the production of red blood cells and to prevent related diseases like anaemia. [5] Iron is also present in haemoglobin and is responsible for the red colour of the blood. It is also required for growth, development, synthesis of hormones, development of connective tissues and normal cellular functioning.

The recommended daily amount (RDA) for iron in normal healthy adults is 8 mg/day for men and post-menopausal women, and 18 mg/day for menstruating women.

2. Copper

This metal is required by our body for the proper functioning of the brain and the heart. Copper also helps increase the number of white blood cells, promote muscle strength, maintain the functioning of the nerves and boost gastrointestinal health. [6]

The RDA for copper in normal healthy adults is 2 mg/day.

3. Zinc

This metal is found in the entire body, especially in the muscle tissues. It leads to the proper growth and development of the body and benefits skin health. Zinc also acts as a cofactor for enzymes which help in cell growth, cell division and metabolism of proteins, lipids, carbohydrates and energy. [7]

The RDA for Zn is 8 mg/day for women and 11 mg/day for men.

4. Calcium

Calcium is primarily important for bone health, along with lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels, reducing hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and preventing colorectal diseases. [8]

The RDA for calcium is 1000 mg to 1300 mg for people over 19 years of age.

5. Sodium

Sodium is required by our body to maintain the normal cellular homeostasis and regulation of fluid and electrolytes in the body. This helps maintain the blood pressure, functioning of muscles and nerve cells, and transportation of nutrients to various body parts. [9]

For all individuals aged 9-50 years, the RDA of sodium is 1500-2300 mg/day.

6. Potassium

It is important for the catalytic activity of the RNA and is required for homeostasis in the cell. Potassium is a vital metal for the reduction of stroke and chronic kidney diseases. It also has a positive effect on bone health. [10]

The RDA for potassium is in the range of 1.6 to 5.9 g/d.

7. Vanadium

Vanadium is essential for the vertebrates of humans. It is involved in phosphate metabolism, enhancing the functionality of insulin and controlling diseases caused by viruses, bacteria and protozoa. Vanadium also plays an important role in medicinal applications that include manufacturing of the cancer-based drug. [11]

The RDA of vanadium is 10 mg/ kg body mass.