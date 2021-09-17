Health Benefits Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Juice: Treating Dehydration To Indigestion And More

Health Benefits Of Mosambi 1. Boosts Immunity Mosambi is rich in vitamin C which helps enhance your immunity power and protects the body from the attack of common flu, cough and cold, and other illnesses. Studies have shown that consuming sweet lime thrice a week can help eat viral and bacterial infections [1]. 2. Stimulates Appetite It is said that the flavour of mosambi helps stimulate the salivary glands, which in turn can help promote appetite. This citrus fruit is often described in the diet for people suffering from eating disorders [2]. 3. Prevents Nausea Sweet lime juice flavonoids augment your digestive process by easing nausea. Also, smelling mosambi has been shown to reduce vomiting tendency due to the presence of neutralizing acids, which form compounds called bicarbonates that can help relieve nausea [3]. 4. Improves Digestion Eating sweet lime or drinking mosambi juice can help improve the secretion of bile juices and digestive acids that can help improve intestinal functioning and improve digestion [4]. 5. Treats Peptic Ulcer Studies have shown that mosambi juice can help heal peptic ulcers. The juice has a similar effect as that of pantoprazole and ranitidine (a medicine used in treating ulcers) which help ease chronic ulcers [5].

6. Prevents Scurvy In the 1700s, lemons were consumed as a preventive measure against scurvy, a condition caused by a dietary deficiency of vitamin C [6]. Health experts suggest adding fruits rich in vitamin C to your diet to prevent the onset of scurvy, which can lead to bleeding gums, inflammation etc. 7. Boosts Bone Health Vitamin C in mosambi can help reduce tissue damage. Thus, it soothes inflammation due to arthritis. The folic acid in the fruit also helps in improving joint function and bone health [7]. 8. Prevents Cell Damage Mosambi is rich in antioxidants and regular consumption can help in slowing down and preventing cell damage caused due to free radical cells [8]. The citrus fruit contains active compounds that are super rich in antioxidants such as kaempferol, flavonoids, quercetin, limonoids and vitamin C. 9. Prevents Dehydration The hydrating property of sweet lime makes it a great fruit to prevent dehydration. The fruit is rich in potassium, magnesium, manganese and other minerals which help replenish the lost electrolytes [9]. 10. May Help Flush Out Kidney Stones Kidney stones develop due to a high concentration of calcium in the urine and other minerals. Studies have pointed out that consuming citrus fruits regularly can help reduce the risk of developing kidney stones [10]. The citrus fruit help flushes out the stones.

11. May Improve Heart Health Some experts claim that the compounds in mosambi can help improve heart health by reducing high blood pressure and preventing plaque formation in the arteries [11]. 12. May Treat UTIs The richness of potassium in mosambi makes it a healthy addition to your diet that can help prevent the onset of urinary tract infections [12]. 13. May Improve Iron Absorption Iron is an important mineral that helps in the production of red blood cells (RBCs) and deficiency of this mineral can result in anaemia. Consuming mosambi after having food can help improve the absorption of iron into the bloodstream and prevent the onset of anaemia [13]. 14. May Improve Liver Health Some studies have linked antioxidants present in mosambi to treating jaundice as the citrus fruit help improve liver function [14]. 15. Improves Hair And Skin Health Vitamin C is an important nutrient responsible for improving your skin and hair quality [15]. Mosambi is rich in this vitamin and help stimulate the production of collagen (prevents skin sagging and wrinkles) and is rich in antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress and strengthens the hair follicles. Some of the less-studied health benefits of mosambi are as follows: Promotes weight loss

Detoxes the body

Treats split ends

Prevents sickle-cell anaemia

Possesses anti-cancer properties 40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C Note: Mosambi juice should be consumed immediately because the lime's taste changes rapidly in contact with air, and will turn bitter in few minutes

Side Effects Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Excessive consumption of mosambi fruit or juice can cause digestive issues including nausea, vomiting.

As sweet lime is rich in vitamin C, overconsumption can cause acidity problems.

People with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disorder) should avoid mosambi as the fruit may trigger the symptoms or worsen the condition.

The citric acid present in sweet lime can cause depletion of the tooth enamel and may lead to issues like tooth sensitivity, cavities and pain.

Healthy Mosambi Recipe 1. Mosambi-Cucumber Juice Ingredients 1 sweet lime, peeled and chopped

Half a cucumber, chopped

Honey (as required)

black salt as required (optional)

roasted cumin powder as required (optional)

Directions Add the sweet lime and cucumber pieces to a juicer, add ice cubes (optional) and extract the juice.



Pour into a glass, add honey and enjoy.