Health Benefits Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Juice: Treating Dehydration To Indigestion And More
Mosambi, satukudi, musami, chinikaya, battayi etc. are the various regional names of Sweet Lime. Botanically termed Citrus limetta, mosambi or sweet lime belongs to the citrus family and is a cross between the citron (Citrus medica) and a bitter orange (Citrus × Aurantium).
Just as the name suggests, sweet lime has a sweet flavour with a side of the tangy essence of lime. Today, we will look at the health benefits of mosambi and mosambi juice. The benefits of consuming the whole fruit and fruit juice are almost the same as the liquid contains most of the vitamins, minerals and plant chemicals (phytonutrients) found in the fruit. The one minor issue with consuming juice instead of fruit is that whole fruits have healthy fibre, which is lost during (most) juicing.
Health Benefits Of Mosambi
1. Boosts Immunity
Mosambi is rich in vitamin C which helps enhance your immunity power and protects the body from the attack of common flu, cough and cold, and other illnesses. Studies have shown that consuming sweet lime thrice a week can help eat viral and bacterial infections [1].
2. Stimulates Appetite
It is said that the flavour of mosambi helps stimulate the salivary glands, which in turn can help promote appetite. This citrus fruit is often described in the diet for people suffering from eating disorders [2].
3. Prevents Nausea
Sweet lime juice flavonoids augment your digestive process by easing nausea. Also, smelling mosambi has been shown to reduce vomiting tendency due to the presence of neutralizing acids, which form compounds called bicarbonates that can help relieve nausea [3].
4. Improves Digestion
Eating sweet lime or drinking mosambi juice can help improve the secretion of bile juices and digestive acids that can help improve intestinal functioning and improve digestion [4].
5. Treats Peptic Ulcer
Studies have shown that mosambi juice can help heal peptic ulcers. The juice has a similar effect as that of pantoprazole and ranitidine (a medicine used in treating ulcers) which help ease chronic ulcers [5].
6. Prevents Scurvy
In the 1700s, lemons were consumed as a preventive measure against scurvy, a condition caused by a dietary deficiency of vitamin C [6]. Health experts suggest adding fruits rich in vitamin C to your diet to prevent the onset of scurvy, which can lead to bleeding gums, inflammation etc.
7. Boosts Bone Health
Vitamin C in mosambi can help reduce tissue damage. Thus, it soothes inflammation due to arthritis. The folic acid in the fruit also helps in improving joint function and bone health [7].
8. Prevents Cell Damage
Mosambi is rich in antioxidants and regular consumption can help in slowing down and preventing cell damage caused due to free radical cells [8]. The citrus fruit contains active compounds that are super rich in antioxidants such as kaempferol, flavonoids, quercetin, limonoids and vitamin C.
9. Prevents Dehydration
The hydrating property of sweet lime makes it a great fruit to prevent dehydration. The fruit is rich in potassium, magnesium, manganese and other minerals which help replenish the lost electrolytes [9].
10. May Help Flush Out Kidney Stones
Kidney stones develop due to a high concentration of calcium in the urine and other minerals. Studies have pointed out that consuming citrus fruits regularly can help reduce the risk of developing kidney stones [10]. The citrus fruit help flushes out the stones.
11. May Improve Heart Health
Some experts claim that the compounds in mosambi can help improve heart health by reducing high blood pressure and preventing plaque formation in the arteries [11].
12. May Treat UTIs
The richness of potassium in mosambi makes it a healthy addition to your diet that can help prevent the onset of urinary tract infections [12].
13. May Improve Iron Absorption
Iron is an important mineral that helps in the production of red blood cells (RBCs) and deficiency of this mineral can result in anaemia. Consuming mosambi after having food can help improve the absorption of iron into the bloodstream and prevent the onset of anaemia [13].
14. May Improve Liver Health
Some studies have linked antioxidants present in mosambi to treating jaundice as the citrus fruit help improve liver function [14].
15. Improves Hair And Skin Health
Vitamin C is an important nutrient responsible for improving your skin and hair quality [15]. Mosambi is rich in this vitamin and help stimulate the production of collagen (prevents skin sagging and wrinkles) and is rich in antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress and strengthens the hair follicles.
Some of the less-studied health benefits of mosambi are as follows:
- Promotes weight loss
- Detoxes the body
- Treats split ends
- Prevents sickle-cell anaemia
- Possesses anti-cancer properties
Note: Mosambi juice should be consumed immediately because the lime's taste changes rapidly in contact with air, and will turn bitter in few minutes
Side Effects Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime)
- Excessive consumption of mosambi fruit or juice can cause digestive issues including nausea, vomiting.
- As sweet lime is rich in vitamin C, overconsumption can cause acidity problems.
- People with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disorder) should avoid mosambi as the fruit may trigger the symptoms or worsen the condition.
- The citric acid present in sweet lime can cause depletion of the tooth enamel and may lead to issues like tooth sensitivity, cavities and pain.
Healthy Mosambi Recipe
1. Mosambi-Cucumber Juice
Ingredients
- 1 sweet lime, peeled and chopped
- Half a cucumber, chopped
- Honey (as required)
- black salt as required (optional)
- roasted cumin powder as required (optional)
- Add the sweet lime and cucumber pieces to a juicer, add ice cubes (optional) and extract the juice.
- Pour into a glass, add honey and enjoy.
Directions
On A Final Note…
Packed with several nutrients and rich in vitamin C, mosambi or sweet lime is a healthy addition to your diet. The fruit is also beneficial for pregnant women.
Yes and no. While mosambi and sweet lime is the same, lemon is different. Although these citrus fruits belong to the same family, sweet lime is different from the normal lime/lemon.
Not really because fruit juice contains a large amount of sugar which raises blood sugar levels very quickly. So, people with diabetes should avoid drinking fruit juice.
Yes. Mosambi juice is safe for daily consumption and is a healthy source of vitamin C.
Sweet limes have a unique flavour because they have less acid than normal lime. While lime has a tart acidic taste, sweet lime has a mild, and sweet flavour.
Mosambi in English is termed as sweet lime, sweet lemon or sweet limetta.
Yes, colloquially called mosambi, the citrus fruit is also called sweet lime or sweet lemon. It is a cross between the citron (Citrus medica) and a bitter orange (Citrus × Aurantium).