World Kidney Day 2021: Foods You Can Eat During Kidney Stone Treatment

Kidney Stones And Its Treatment Kidneys are essential organs of your body that function to remove the waste products from the blood and regulate the body's fluid levels [1]. Sometimes, when you have too much of certain wastes and not enough fluid in your blood, these wastes can build up and result in kidney stones [2]. Kidney stones occur when substances such as calcium oxalate, uric acid, and cystine start forming in high amounts in the urine and do not dissolve. Kidney stones can also develop in your urethra, bladder and ureters. There are different types of kidney stones. Each type is made of calcium oxalate, uric acid, calcium phosphate, struvite and cysteine [3]. The treatment for a kidney stone depends on the size of the stone, what it is made of, whether it is causing pain and whether it is blocking your urinary tract. Experts say that if you have kidney stones, you may need to follow a special diet plan. While it doesn't have to be a structured diet plan, the important fact is avoiding certain food types and consuming more foods that are beneficial for your kidney health and aid your recovery during kidney stone treatment [4]. The most common treatments for kidney stones are shock wave lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, and in rare cases, a surgery called percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Below is a list of healthy and safe foods you can consume if and when you are undergoing kidney stones treatment.

1. Red Bell Pepper Red bell peppers are among the best foods for kidney stones and safe for consumption when undergoing treatment for kidney stones [5]. This food is low in potassium content and is enriched with folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin A, B6 and fibre. Further, it also contains a good amount of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps in the treatment of kidney stones and reduces cancer risk. 2. Cabbage Cabbage is packed with phytochemicals that are beneficial to fight the free radicals in the body and treat carcinogens that decrease cancer risk. It also contains high levels of vitamins A, K, C, B6 that make it a kidney-friendly food [6]. 3. Cauliflower Cauliflower is one of the best foods you can consume without worry during the treatment of kidney stones. It is high in vitamin C, fibre, and folate. It also contains compounds that help the body counteract toxic substances. Hence, including this in the diet is helpful for kidney stone treatment [7]. Foods You Should Totally Avoid During The Summer Season

4. Onion Onions are loaded with flavonoids, especially quercetin, that prevents the entry of fat substances into the blood. It is particularly low in potassium that makes it the best food for the kidneys, and are safe to be consumed during kidney stone treatment [8]. 5. Garlic Garlic is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that also help in lowering the cholesterol levels in the body. Consuming garlic regularly can help prevent the onset of kidney stones [9]. And if you are undergoing treatment for kidney stones, garlic is a good and safe option.

6. Apple Apples are rich in fibre and contain anti-inflammatory properties. They help fight against carcinogens, and it is recommended to eat an apple or have apple juice every day to prevent the onset of kidney stones. 7. Blueberry Blueberries contain an antioxidant called anthocyanins that help in the treatment of kidney stones. It also contains high levels of fibre, vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties. They are also very rich in manganese and must have in your diet, especially if you have kidney stones [10]. 8. Strawberry Strawberries are high in vitamin C, fibre, manganese and also contain anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking strawberry smoothie regularly is a natural remedy in treating kidney stones and a safe option during kidney stone treatment [11]. 9. Cherry Cherries are packed with phytochemicals and antioxidants known to help with the treatment and prevention of kidney stones. Further, cherries also help in keeping heart-related disorders at bay. 10. Red Grapes Red grapes are ideal food for the kidneys, especially for kidney stones [12]. These contain flavonoids and also raise the levels of oxygen in the bloodstream. These flavonoids help in enhancing the production of nitric oxide and help improve the flow of blood.

11. Olive Oil Olive oil is an incredible source of oleic acid and also contains anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, it makes it one of the best healthy foods for kidney stones. 12. Omega-3 Rich Fish Fish is known to be a great source of proteins and contains significant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. It is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties [13]. Some of the best varieties of fish that help with kidney stones are salmon, mackerel, tuna, etc. 13. Egg White Egg whites are rich in natural proteins and also contain essential amino acids that the body requires. These are low in phosphorous, which makes them beneficial for the kidneys. Therefore, this food helps keep the formation of kidney stones at bay and help during the treatment of kidney stones.