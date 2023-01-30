Just In
5 Healthy Morning Drinks To Start Your Day With – That Is Not Water!
Breakfast - we all know how important that is. By beginning your day with the right beverage, you will be able to improve your health in the long run.
You can get off to a good start by drinking a glass of healthy and refreshing beverage. Rich in nutrients, healthy drinks can boost your immunity and provide health benefits for a wide range of health concerns.
Your body is likely already dehydrated when you wake up - while water is the best choice to begin the day, other healthy beverages can be helpful as well [1].
Here are some of the best drinks to drink first thing in the morning to ensure a healthy level of hydration.
Healthy Drinks To Start Your Day
1. Fruit-infused water
The best way to begin your day is to drink fruit-infused water. In addition to consuming a part of your daily required nutrients, you also remain hydrated by drinking this beverage [2].
It is possible to increase your daily intake of fruits by adding basic fruits such as cucumbers and strawberries. Watermelons and strawberries can also serve as natural sweeteners to water.
You can also serve fruit-infused water to kids too.
2. Lemon water
You don't have to drink plain water every morning. Try infused lemon water. While lemon water falls under the category of fruit-infused water, it deserves its own shout-out because it is that good. In addition to providing a dose of immune-boosting vitamin C, lemon water contains nearly a quarter of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
For added health benefits, stir in a teaspoon of honey.
3. Vegetable juices
Vegetable juices are also rich in vitamins and micro-nutrients and are good for your health. Drinking a glass of fresh vegetable juice every morning will not only give your skin a natural glow, but it will also prevent acne and other skin problems, all the while improving your digestion [3].
Some healthy options include cucumber and spinach juice, ginger and carrot juice etc.
4. Green tea
As we start the day with a low metabolism, drinking green tea serves as a stimulant. In addition, green tea contains a flavonoid called catechins, which is a powerful antioxidant that prevents the skin from ageing [4].
5. Honey and cinnamon drink
Having a glass of honey and cinnamon drink first thing in the morning can boost your immune system and protect you from foreign bacteria and viruses. Consuming honey and cinnamon regularly can boost your immune system [5].
Moreover, both of these ingredients contain significant amounts of antioxidants and are antimicrobial. As a result, it can improve digestion and combat various stomach-related conditions.
You can mix two spoons of honey with a pinch of cinnamon in a glass of water and you are ready to go. It is light, refreshing and provides the right boost to get your day started.
On A Final Note...
Our stomach remains highly acidic when we wake up in the morning. Our metabolism also remains slow after an overnight fast. Our gut and stomach become soft, which facilitates the absorption of nutrients more easily. The gut can absorb nutrients to its maximum capacity if we begin our day with a healthy drink.
