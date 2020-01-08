7 Science-backed Benefits Of Carrot And Ginger Juice And How To Make It Wellness oi-Amritha K

Fruits and vegetables are easily the foundation of a healthy diet. Contributing to our health in diverse ways, the nutrition content in the variety of fruits and vegetables are impossible to be acquired from any other food items. Reports indicate that although the rise in health consciousness has promoted the adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets, five in 10 Indians fall short of their daily vegetable and fruit intake [1] .

With time, the number of lifestyle diseases and conditions are on a rise. And it is during these times, one comes to the realisation of switching to a healthy lifestyle and one of those steps include ditching that fizzy drink and switching to healthy fruit and veggie drinks [2] .

In this article, we will take a look at one such healthy drink that is easy to prepare and possess various benefits for your overall health - and that is, carrot and ginger juice [3] . A combination of both vegetable and herb, this healthy alternative contains less than 200 calories (when made from 4 carrots and half-inch ginger root).

1. Boosts Immune System The combination of carrot and ginger together gives you the benefits of various nutrients. Vitamins A and C in carrots are good for the blood cells, while ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties boost immunity. They also help detoxify the body, which is another way of improving the body's immunity. The anti-microbial properties of the combination of carrot and ginger help kill infection-causing harmful bacteria and viruses, thus keeping you healthy. 2. Curbs Cancer Risk Studies point out that, fresh carrot and ginger juice protects us against various types of cancer. Carrot can combat and guard against ovarian, colorectal, lung, breast and other types of cancers, and ginger is particularly helpful in arresting the spread of cancer cells. Rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, the healthy combination of ginger and carrot help prevent the growth of radical cells that increase the risk of cancer. According to a study conducted in 2012, it was revealed that the gingerols present in ginger juice promote ovarian cancer cell death and also stunt colon cancer cell growth. 3. Manages Diabetes Antioxidant-rich carrot and ginger juice should be taken regularly to keep diabetes at bay. Ginger lowers the blood sugar level and improves the efficiency of insulin and reduces complications associated with diabetes. Carrots are also good for diabetic patients, since they are low glycaemic vegetables, while carotenoids help in regulating the blood sugar levels. 4. Improves Heart Health The antioxidant and cleansing properties in carrots and gingers promote cardiovascular health. Besides the beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and lutein in carrots reduce the risk of heart attack, while the potassium content in them lowers the blood pressure. Ginger also helps reduce cholesterol level and regulates blood pressure. According to studies, the gingerol content in your healthy juice can lower the blood pressure, which could, in turn, reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases. 5. Treats Muscle Soreness The combination of carrot and ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain and muscle soreness, as it soothes the inflammation in muscles. Studies have pointed out that ginger extracts are a proven remedy for muscle soreness, which when combined with anti-arthritis vitamin A and beta-carotene packing carrots, the home remedy is an effective cure. 6. Improves Skin Health The carrot and ginger juice is an excellent mixture for healthy skin. Carrots contain beta-carotene, which improves the health of the skin. Ginger also has antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that improve the skin's texture. The antioxidants also repair damaged skin. 7. Beneficial For Pregnant Women Studies have suggested that carrot and ginger juice is beneficial for expecting mothers because the presence of vitamin A in carrots greatly enhances cell growth, which also helps in the healthy development of the foetus inside the womb. Also, consuming the juice help prevent the risk of internal infections which can affect the foetus. Besides, pregnant women also need calcium in abundance, which the ginger and carrot juice offers. Apart from the aforementioned, carrot and ginger juice is also said to possess other health benefits including improving your vision, reducing nausea and improving gum health. Recipe For Carrot And Ginger Juice Ingredients 4-5 fresh carrots

½ inch ginger root

½ a lemon

Cinnamon and sea salt, for taste Directions Cut the carrots, wash and dry them.

Remove the ginger roots' skin and wash it thoroughly.

Put the carrot and ginger root pieces in a blender and blend until it becomes smooth.

Pour the juice into a glass and squeeze the lemon into the juice.

Add some sea salt or cinnamon powder and drink the juice daily in the morning.

View Article References [1] Zhu, T., Corraze, G., Plagnes-Juan, E., Montfort, J., Bobe, J., Quillet, E., ... & Skiba-Cassy, S. (2019). MicroRNAs related to cholesterol metabolism affected by vegetable diet in rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) from control and selected lines. Aquaculture, 498, 132-142. [2] Mangano, K. M., Noel, S. E., Lai, C. Q., Christensen, J. J., Ordovas, J. M., Dawson-Hughes, B., ... & Parnell, L. D. (2019). Diet-derived fruit and vegetable metabolites suggest sex-specific mechanisms conferring protection against osteoporosis in humans. MedRxiv, 19003848. [3] Zeeshan, M., Saleem, S. A., Ayub, M., & Khan, A. (2018). Development and Quality Evaluation of RTS from Mandarin (Citrus reticulata) and Carrot Blend Flavored with Ginger Extract. J Food Process Technol, 9(714), 2.