9 Amazing Uses Of Cinnamon For Your Mind, Body And Wardrobe Wellness oi-Amritha K

Cinnamon is an incredibly aromatic and delicious spice. The medicinal properties of cinnamon have been prized for thousands of years. Cinnamon is widely known for its blood-sugar-lowering capabilities. Cinnamon also lowers blood sugar through several other mechanisms, besides its beneficial effects on insulin resistance.

Cinnamon contains coumarin, a compound that works as an excellent anticoagulant and can help relieve inflammation. Therefore, consuming this spice can help reduce inflammation generally caused by inflammatory conditions. Cinnamon can be used to treat pimples, acne and blackheads, cough, headache, sore throat, and insomnia as well [1][2].

Caution: Avoid eating cinnamon in excess can be damaging for your liver and, in some cases, could be toxic (for people with liver problems).

Taking a different route from the usual, this article explores not just the medicinal benefits of cinnamon but the variety of ways you can use this spice.

Different Uses Of Cinnamon

1. Mouth freshener: By chewing on cinnamon bark, you can both fight bad breath and clean your palate. Cinnamon, unlike mint, kills the germs that cause bad breath rather than simply masking it. Chewing cinnamon gum instead of mint reduces oral bacteria by 50 per cent.

Add a half tablespoon of cinnamon powder, a drop of honey, and two drops of lemon juice. Pour a cup of warm water over the top to melt the mixture and stir until it is uniformly dissolved. Your DIY mouth freshener is ready.

2. Body scrub: You can make homemade; naturally good-for-you face or body scrubs with cinnamon to keep your skin smooth and moisturized. Cinnamon sticks that are really dry are easier to crush to make homemade exfoliates since they are easier to crush. Add crushed cinnamon sticks to the other ingredients in a homemade face scrub, and you are ready to go.

3. Food preservative: The antifungal properties of cinnamon help preserve food, so leftovers with cinnamon last longer. When you add cinnamon to any recipe, you'll see that it actually helps prevent spoilage by slowing down bacterial growth.

4. Room freshener: Cinnamon essential oil can be added to a cool light bulb. When you turn on the light, the fragrance of cinnamon will fill the room. You can also boil a few spoonsful of the powder with some orange slices and let the aroma fill the house. Then, infuse water with cinnamon and vanilla pods to make a long-lasting cinnamon air freshener.

Make sure the light bulb is cold and not in use. Then, place one or two drops of essential oil onto the bulb. The next time you turn it on, the heat will warm the oil and emit a pleasant scent. You can also buy lightbulb diffuser rings to hold the oil.

5. Moth repellent: As an alternative to artificial moth repellents found on the market, you can use natural repellents such as cinnamon, one of the most effective moth repellents available. If you want to keep insects and moths away, put some cinnamon sticks in the wardrobe and cabinets.

You can also use one-part dried lavender, one part dried lemon peel, and one broken cinnamon stick. Combine all three ingredients and place them in a sachet.

6. Mosquito bites: Cinnamon's antifungal and antibacterial properties can also serve as a mosquito repellent, and cinnamon mixed with honey can provide quick relief from mosquito bites.

Combine cinnamon and water to form a paste. Leave the mix on the infected area for about an hour. Applying an ice pack over the bite for about 20 minutes will numb the area, helping to reduce the swelling. Cinnamon has enzymes that help neutralize insect venom.

7. For digestion: Cinnamon lowers carbon dioxide levels in the stomach when taken in small doses. Cinnamon also has prebiotic properties that may help restore the balance of bacteria in your gut, support digestive health, and cure digestive issues.

In order to soothe your digestive system after a heavy meal, drink a tea water concoction containing cinnamon and honey.

8. For skin: Cinnamon contains antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties that help to keep acne at bay. Cinnamon supports increased blood flow to the skin, which helps to dry it out.

Mix honey with cinnamon powder in a ratio of 3: 1. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it overnight.

9. For stress relief: The aroma of cinnamon is warm, calming, and invigorating. Cinnamon has been found to improve cognitive function in areas such as attention span, working memory, and visual-motor response and reduce stress levels in people who smell it.

On A Final Note...

If you have some cinnamon sticks in your kitchen, you know what to do.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:27 [IST]