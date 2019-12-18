Nutritional Health Benefits Of Purple Potatoes Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

We all are familiar with the common white and sweet potatoes which are widely eaten all over the world. But, there is one uncommon potato that is vibrant, versatile and nutritious - purple potatoes. Purple potatoes belong to the potato family (Solanum tuberosum) native to the Andes mountain region in South America. They are known to provide an array of health benefits, which we are going to discuss in the article.

What Are Purple Potatoes?

Purple potatoes are closely related to the nightshade family, including eggplants, pepper, and tomatoes. The potatoes are round in colour and have a blue-purple and sometimes black coloured outer skin with the inner flesh being purple in colour. Purple potatoes have a nutty and earthy flavour when cooked.

Purple potatoes contain a high concentration of anthocyanins, an antioxidant that gives the potato its purple colour [1] . The common varieties of purple potatoes are congo, all blue, purple majesty, purple peruvian and purple fiesta.

Nutritional Information Of Purple Potatoes

Purple potatoes are a good source of fibre, potassium, and vitamin Cand B and they contain antioxidants which are 4 times higher than regular potatoes.

Health Benefits Of Purple Potatoes

1. Regulate blood pressure

According to the American Chemical Society, consuming purple potatoes may reduce blood pressure. It is due to the presence of a phytochemical called chlorogenic acid that is associated with lowering blood pressure.

2. Lower the effects of oxidative stress

Purple potatoes are high in polyphenol antioxidants called anthocyanins that have the ability to protect your cells from the damaging effects of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress causes chronic inflammation, cancer, male infertility, etc. A study showed that eating purple potatoes increases the antioxidant levels in the body [2] .

3. Prevent blood clots

A study published in the Journal of Biochemical and Molecular Toxicology found that chlorogenic acid can delay the accumulation of blood clots, thus preventing the blood clots from forming [3] .

4. Lower cancer risk

Some studies have shown that the compounds present in purple potatoes may help prevent cancer, including breast and colon cancer [4] . A study found that purple potato extract has the potent ability to cause cancer cell death [5] .

5. Prevent constipation

Purple potato contains a significant amount of fibre which is known to help prevent constipation, cramping and bloating. Fibre adds bulk to your stool helping the stool pass more quickly through the intestine, thereby preventing constipation [6] .

6. Promote heart health

The anthocyanins present in purple potato are linked to lowering the risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular-disease deaths, according to a study published in the Advances in Nutrition [7] .

Health Risks Of Purple Potatoes

Purple potatoes have a lower glycemic index than regular potatoes, and consuming them in large amounts will have an effect on blood sugar levels. So, diabetic people should be careful about consuming purple potatoes in large quantities.

Ways To Add Purple Potatoes Into Your Diet

Add boiled purple potatoes in your green salad.

Use them to make mashed potatoes and use it as a side dish.

Slice purple potatoes and toss them in olive oil, minced garlic and rosemary and roast them for about 20 minutes.

You can also use them to make potato salad.

Purple Potato Recipe [8]

Roasted purple potatoes with lemon, dijon and thyme dressing

Ingredients:

Take 10 baby purple potatoes and cut into half

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

For lemon, dijon and thyme dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tsp chopped thyme

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 small garlic minced

Method:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and then line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

Put sliced purple potatoes in the pan, add olive oil, salt and pepper and toss it.

Roast it until its brown and tender for about 40 minutes.

For the dressing, add all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix it well.

When you eat, place the dressing over the potatoes.

