Did You Know These Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Bell Pepper?

Bright in colour and somewhat sweet in taste, red bell peppers are one of the most common vegetables we all know of! However, it is not a vegetable but a fruit. Also called as capsicums, red bell peppers possess more nutritional value than their colourful cousins. Did you know that red bell peppers are nothing but ripe green bell peppers? Yes, red bell peppers are green ones that have been kept too long for ripening. Although the red colour of the pepper can make it look like a firebomb - it actually has a mild sweet taste unlike paprika or red chillies.

Red bell peppers can be consumed raw, and many nutritionists point out that consumption is more beneficial because cooked ones have lesser nutritional value, in comparison. An excellent source of vitamins, antioxidants and few minerals, red bell peppers are something you can incorporate into your daily diet without any hesitation [1] , [2] . Out of all the colours such as yellow, orange, green and red, red bell peppers are most nutritionally beneficial.

Read on to know more about red bell peppers, its nutritional value and various health benefits.

Nutritional Value Of Red Bell Peppers

The crunchy vegetable/fruit has 31 calories of energy and 940 mg water.

100 grams of raw red bell peppers contain the following nutrients [3] :

6 g carbohydrates

1 g protein

4.2 g sugar

2.1 g fibre

2.1 g fat

Health Benefits Of Red Bell Pepper

Some of the most common and relevant advantages of red bell pepper are as follows [4] , [5] , [6] :

1. Improves eyesight

Rich in vitamin A, consuming red bell pepper can benefit your vision. It helps improve your eyesight and promotes better vision during the night and with low-light. Incorporate this scrumptious veggie into your daily diet for good vision.

2. Promotes weight loss

Exceptionally low in calories, snacking on red bell pepper is an effective way to lose weight in a healthy manner. Consuming the peppers help activate your thermogenesis and increase metabolic rate; thereby shedding that extra fat from your body. It helps promote weight loss and weight management.

3. Manages diabetes

Rich in dietary fibre, nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, red bell pepper help control the blood sugar levels and these nutrients play a central role by preventing any unwanted hike in the sugar levels. Individuals suffering from diabetes can consume red bell peppers without any hesitation [7] .

4. Manages cholesterol

According to various studies, red bell peppers are an effective means for reducing the bad cholesterol and LDL in your body. Regular consumption of red bell peppers helps your body from any ailments, especially heart diseases.

5. Prevents cancer

The sulphur content in red bell peppers is an effective means in protecting your body against the free radical cells. It acts as a protective shield and guards your body against various types of cancer. Including red bell peppers in your daily diet can be beneficial in keeping your body shielded against the cancerous cells [8] .

6. Manages arthritis

The carotenoids in red bell peppers help control arthritis by treating the swelling and providing relief. It can be regarded as a natural remedy for arthritis. Along with the carotenoids, the silicon content in the vegetable cum fruit help manages the pain and swelling. You can make red bell pepper juice to enjoy its healing properties.

7. Aids digestion

The fibre content in red bell peppers promote healthy digestion, as well as, keep the cholesterol levels in a balance. Consuming the peppers can help cure and manage irritable bowel syndrome and constipation.

8. Improves nervous system

Consuming red bell peppers have been asserted to have a positive impact in bettering the health of your nervous system. The vitamin B6 content in red bell peppers improve the functioning of your nervous system and help renew the nerve cells [4] .

Healthy Red Bell Pepper Recipes

1. Roasted red pepper soup

2 tbsp olive oil

½ spring onion stalk

30 gm leek

2 celery stalks

1 tbsp ginger

2 red bell peppers

1 tomato

1 tsp paprika

60 ml of tomato juice

1-litre vegetable stock

3-4 basil leaves

½ orange (juice and zest)

fresh oregano

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp onions, chopped

Directions

In a pan, sweat the spring onions, leeks and celery.

Add the red bell peppers, ginger and tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the paprika powder, red chillies and tomato juice to the pan and cook for 5 more minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and cook for about 20 minutes till all the vegetables are soft.

Blend the soup with a mixer or a blender till very smooth.

Add orange zest, chopped parsley and oregano.

Strain into a bowl and garnish with basil leaves.

2. Roasted bell pepper and broccoli salad recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

few sprigs of thyme

a pinch of black pepper

to season salt

1 whole white onion, roasted

2 red peppers, roasted

1 large broccoli florets

1 broccoli stem

2 cloves garlic chips, sliced

1 spring onion baton

4-5 apricots (dried)

Directions

Season all the vegetables with salt, pepper, thyme and olive oil.

Peel the bell peppers, cut into strips and de-seed them.

Slice the broccoli stems and garlic into chips, fry in olive oil and allow to cool.

Sauté the onions in the garlic oil.

Blend all the ingredients for the dressing in a mixer.

Toss all the vegetables along with the dressing.

Side Effects Of Red Bell Pepper

People with a sensitive stomach may experience some discomfort on consuming red bell peppers. Some of the side effects are as follows [10] :

Burning sensation in the stomach

Nausea

Loose stools

Hot flushes

Indigestion

