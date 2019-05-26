ENGLISH

    10 Marvelous Health Benefits Of Hemp Seeds

    By

    Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant scientifically termed as Cannabis sativa. Basically described as a nut and not a seed, hemp seeds are small, crunchy and are safe for human consumption. The traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychotropic chemical found in the seeds are known to cause euphoria; but only when consumed in large quantities [1] .

    hemp

    Hemp seeds possess the most balanced nutritional profile and it can benefit people suffering from asthma, cancer and other health-related problems. The seeds contain natural fibres which are considered to be the most durable of all natural fibres, as well as many vitamins and minerals, which includes high levels of zinc, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, iron and 21 amino acids [2] .

    Used as traditional medicine and a dietary supplement in various cultures, the seeds possess various health benefits. The only concern regarding the seeds people commonly have is that it is obtained from the cannabis plant[3] . But, you will be surprised to know the plethora of health benefits these amazing seeds possess.

    Nutritional Information Of Hemp Seeds

    100 grams of the healthy nuts has 553 calories of energy.

    The remaining nutrients in hemp seeds are as follows [4] :

    • 4.96 g water
    • 8.67 g carbohydrates
    • 4 g fibre
    • 1.5 g sugars
    • 48.75 g total fat
    • 31.56 g protein
    • 70 mg calcium
    • 7.95 mg iron
    • 700 mg magnesium
    • 1650 mg phosphorus
    • 1200 mg potassium
    • 5 mg sodium
    nutrition

    Health Benefits Of Hemp Seeds

    Nutritious and rich in healthy fats and protein, thee amazing seeds can benefit your health in various ways [5] [6]  [7] .

    1. Improves heart health

    Hemp seeds are extremely beneficial for your cardiovascular health. Consuming hemp seeds will balance the cholesterol levels in the body. This will help in the normal functioning of the body and will prevent various health conditions like atherosclerosis, heart attacks and strokes.

    2. Regulates digestion

    Hemp seeds are an exceptional source of soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. Soluble fibre reduces the bad cholesterol in the body and insoluble fibre reduces diarrhoea and constipation, thereby improving the function of your digestive system and boosting digestion.

    3. Relieves insomnia

    Hemp seeds are high in minerals like magnesium, which relaxes and soothes your body. Magnesium also has the ability to induce better sleep by releasing serotonin which gets converted into melatonin that is responsible for providing good sleep for individuals suffering from insomnia

    4. Prevents osteoporosis

    Hemp seeds contain calcium, which is an important mineral for strengthening the bones. This helps in preventing osteoporosis and repairs the damaged bone matter. Include hemp seeds in your diet to decrease the chances of osteoporosis [8] .

    5. Treats anaemia

    These nutritious seeds contain iron an essential mineral which is required for producing red blood cells in the human body. Anaemia is a result of iron deficiency and having hemp seeds will help prevent the onset of anaemia [9] .

    seeds

    6. Aids weight loss

    Hemp seeds are low in sodium and calories and can be eaten in large quantities without the fear of weight gain. It also contains proteins and fibre that help to keep your stomach full for a longer period of time and thus curbs hunger pangs and prevents overeating, which aids in weight loss[10] .

    7. Prevents cancer

    Hemp seeds contain phenolic compounds that act as powerful antioxidants, which can prevent various types of cancer. Hemp seeds have the power to remove free radicals that produce cancer cells in the body and damage healthy cells [10] .

    8. Increases muscle mass

    Hemp seeds contain 21 essential amino acids that cannot be manufactured by the body itself. So, these seeds are a complete protein and create new tissues in the body and strengthen muscle mass and bone density [11] .

    9. Regulates hormonal imbalance

    Hemp seeds work as a hormone regulator for the thyroid glands and pancreas. Eating hemp seeds will prevent menopause symptoms, mood swings, anxiety and depression and can also help regulate the hormones that affect weight gain.

    10. Boosts immune system

    Hemp seeds contain many vital vitamins, minerals, fibre, beneficial oils and phenolic compounds. This help improve the functioning of your immune system to defend the body against various health-related diseases and keeps the immune system strong [12] .

    Hemp seeds are also beneficial in treating multiple sclerosis and hypertension.

    How To Use Hemp Seeds

    They should be stored in a cool and dry place. Hemp seeds can be incorporated into your diet through the following ways [13] :

    • Smoothies
    • Salads
    • Oil
    • Hemp butter
    • Hemp milk
    hemp

    Side Effects Of Hemp Seeds

    • Large quantities of the seed can cause minor hallucinations or the feeling of 'high' [14] .
    • Individuals who take anticoagulants should avoid consuming it as it may cause bleeding risks.
