Vitamin B3 Benefits And Its Food Sources

2. Fish

Fish is also one of the best sources of vitamin B3. Among all the fish, tuna fish is exceptionally high in vitamin B3, providing 110 percent of the daily recommended value. Other varieties of fish that also contain niacin are mackerel and salmon. Plus they are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

3. Pork

Pork is also one of the widely consumed meats after chicken and beef and it is high in vitamin B3. A serving of 100 grams of cooked lean pork contains 54 percent of the daily recommended value. You can consume pork a few times in a week, but always opt for lean pork to keep the fat content to the minimum.

4. Green Peas

Vegetarians needn't worry about their daily intake of vitamin B3. There are plenty of vegetables that contain niacin, including green peas. A serving of 100 grams of green peas provides 10 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B3.

5. Mushrooms

All types of mushrooms are a good source of vitamin B3. Mushrooms contain 71 percent of niacin and also possess anti-cancer properties. White button mushrooms contain significant amounts of niacin with 35 percent of the daily recommended value.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the best natural sources of vitamin B3. Cooked or steamed broccoli can provide you with 1 milligram of niacin. Apart from providing the body with sufficient amounts of niacin, broccoli contains fibre, antioxidants and other important nutrients.

7. Asparagus

Asparagus is one of the most nutrient-dense foods and it is a good source of niacin too. Asparagus can provide you with 1 milligram of niacin and also it is high in nutritional value. You can prepare asparagus as a main dish or add it in chicken or beef curries.

8. Peanuts

Peanuts are crunchy legumes that can fulfil your daily requirement of vitamin B3. A 100 grams of serving provides 69 percent of vitamin B3. Peanut butter is equally beneficial when it comes to vitamin B3 if it is only organic peanut butter.

9. Kidney Beans

Kidney beans contain some amount of niacin. A 100 grams of serving contains 2 milligrams of niacin and these beans are extremely versatile. You can add kidney beans into your soups or cook them up as a main dish.

These are some of the benefits of vitamin B3. Have a look.

10. Improves Cholesterol Levels

Vitamin B3 is considered to be a very important nutrient in lowering cholesterol levels. This vitamin has been proven to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke by lowering the bad cholesterol level in the body.

11. Treat Diabetes

Vitamin B3 may be helpful in treating diabetes because of the role it plays in balancing blood sugar levels. Most diabetic patients are able to control blood glucose levels better with the help of vitamin B3 or niacin.

12. Supports Brain Function

Studies have shown that vitamin B3 can help protect against Alzheimer's disease and other age-related brain disorders. A decrease in niacin leads to poor brain function, memory loss, migraine, headaches, motion sickness, etc.

13. Treats Arthritis

Vitamin B3 is effective in treating arthritis and can lower the risk of joint pain, and enhance muscle strength. High doses of niacin has been shown to improve flexibility and reduce the swelling in joints in arthritis patients.



