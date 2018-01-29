Top Vitamin B5 Rich Foods To Include In Your Diet

2. Eggs

Eggs are another excellent source of animal protein that are rich in vitamin B5. A single cooked egg contains 7 percent of vitamin B5. So, start increasing the intake of eggs to boost up your vitamin B5. You can either have it scrambled or boiled.

3. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are a very good source of vitamin B5. A baked sweet potato provides 10 percent of this vitamin. Though it is high in calories and low in fat, it is harmless to your body. You can use sweet potatoes in both sweet and savoury dishes.

4. Beef

Beef is also a very good source of vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid. Lean beef steak contains 12 percent of vitamin B5. Beef organ meats are especially very good sources of this vitamin. Beef cuts are also rich in vitamin B5, so you can eat it accordingly .

5. Chicken And Turkey

Chicken and turkey are also rich in vitamin B5. A single piece of cooked chicken drumstick provides 6 percent of vitamin B5. Chicken leg and thighs, turkey leg and chicken breast are all good sources of vitamin B5. Turkey meat and chicken are quite versatile and can be used in sumptuous meals.

6. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are good snack choices which are fully loaded with vitamin B5. A 100 grams of sunflower seeds contains 71 percent of this vitamin B5. Other seeds that also contain vitamin B5 are flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc., which contribute to about 9 percent and 2 percent of this vitamin, respectively.

7. Avocados

Avocados, also known as butterfruit, are rich in nutritional value. They contain about 20 percent of vitamin B5, so you should include this healthy fruit in your diet. But, consume avocados in moderation because it is also high in calories.

8. Cheese

Cheese comes in several varieties and is used in various culinary dishes. Most people love to eat cheese and have it as a part of their diet. Blue cheese and feta cheese contain vitamin B5 that will increase this vitamin intake in your body. Enjoy your cheese-grilled sandwiches and pizzas!

9. Oily Fish

Besides being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is also a great source of vitamin B5. Salmon fish and tuna fish contain ample amounts of vitamin B5 with 16 percent and 12 percent of this vitamin, respectively. Eat oily fish more often to increase your vitamin B5.

10. Vegetables

Cauliflower, broccoli, corn, turnip and tomatoes are excellent sources of vitamin B5. Pregnant women are supposed to have this vitamin between 6 and 7 mg per day. Legumes and other veggies like beans and peas are also good sources of vitamin B5.

11. Fruits

Not all the fruits are rich in vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid. However, strawberries and grapefruit are rich in vitamin B5 containing about 0.49 mg and 0.35 mg, respectively. Include strawberries more often in fruit salads, pancakes and oatmeal.

Vitamin B5 has several health benefits. Have a look.

12. Improves Cardiovascular Health

Vitamin B5 plays an important role in the use and regulation of cholesterol. It also helps to maintain healthy levels of cholesterol within the arteries and prevents dangerous plaque build-up, which can lead to heart attack.

13. Metabolizes Food Into Energy

Vitamin B5, along with other B-complex vitamins, can help your body to use the foods you eat in order to rebuild the tissues, muscles and organs. It also aids in digestion and nutrient extraction and thus, fires up your metabolism rapidly.

14. Improves Mental Performance

Vitamin B5 can help prevent memory loss, migraine headaches, chronic brain syndrome, depression, motion sickness, and insomnia. In general, this vitamin improves the mental function and decreases the risk of mental problems.