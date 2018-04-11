This summer, prep yourself up for the heat! Summers are already here and with it comes a whole host of delicious and healthy treats. Summers also mean going to the beach and visiting cool hilly areas.

So, you may be wondering how to eat healthy this summer? You will be sweating and going outdoors for work, this will increase the risk of health problems such as dehydration, skin sensitivities and vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

So, what's the simple solution? Eating local and seasonal fruits is the solution because their nutrients are at their peak in the summer. But the in-season fruits will not only help your body look and feel its best during the hottest time of the year, but also keep your system cool. You need to make some healthy lifestyle and diet changes this summer.

So, read on to know more about how to eat healthy this summer.

1. Load Up On Veggies & Fruits

During summer, it's very important to keep your body hydrated, and vegetables and fruits count towards your daily fluid intake. Consuming more of fresh fruits and vegetables during summer is an easy way to increase your water intake, thanks to their high water percentage. Orange and other red fruits contain beta-carotene which helps to protect your skin from the sun. Opt for brightly-coloured dark veggies which are full of antioxidants.

2. Snack Wisely

Summer brings so many delicious snacking options, but you need to avoid fried foods during summers because they may cause bloating, indigestion and other health-related problems. Instead, you can eat fresh fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumbers, etc., as they contain high amounts of water and fibre. Also, make yourself a tomato salad and sprinkle it with some feta cheese and a few olives.

3. Be Smart About Smoothies

While it may be tempting to gulp down litres of smoothies or juices this summer, it is best that you consume the whole fruit or make smoothies without adding sugar. Whole fruits will provide you with fibre, which is eliminated in smoothies. Whole fruits are more filling, but if you want to have smoothies, try adding half juice and half cold water to keep your stomach cool for a long time.

4. Fire Up The Grill

Summers mean partying in the lawn and a barbecue is what makes it even more fun. Barbecue is what most of the people do during summers. But, to avoid any stomach-related problems, you can marinate the meat using spices and herbs, which will make your BBQ healthier. You can also use healthier alternatives to hot dogs and burgers like shrimp kebabs with roasted vegetables, shrimp cocktail or grill fruits like pears and pineapple with meat to bring out the flavour.

5. Think About The Sauces

When your plate is loaded with healthy salads and vegetables, it feels good. But think about salad dressings and sauces too, which are full of fat, sugar and calories. Instead, opt for extra-virgin olive oil, as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Or you can go for lemon and vinegar mixture to make your salads interesting, tasty and healthier too.

6. Go For Quality Meat

It's recommended that you consume as little processed meat as possible during summers. If you are a meat lover, try making your own burgers and it's essential that you use a good-quality minced beef or pork with fresh herbs. Instead of using processed sausages, use fish or steaks during summer. Also, vegetables are a good option like corn, sweet potatoes, tomatoes or baked brinjal in foil.

7. Think About Your Plate Portions

Studies have shown that overeating tends to happen in social situations when you are distracted. The best way to combat this is to look at everything available before mindlessly filling up your plate. The smart choice is to make your plate half full of salad and add lean protein. Studies have indicated that the volume you eat is what matters, rather than the calories that determines how full you feel afterwards.

8. Cook Your Salads

This summer, avoid tasteless iceberg lettuce and opt for vitamin-packed watermelons, as they contain more flavour and antioxidants. Salads are so much tastier when you roast or grill vegetables like grilled asparagus or baked butternut squash. This brings in different textures and flavours in your salad that will leave you feeling more satisfied. You can also grill chicken or salmon and add some healthy fats like olive oil and avocado.

9. Increase Your Fish Intake

Health experts recommend eating at least two portions of oily fish a week. Fish is an excellent source of protein and it is easy to prepare this in summer because it can be easily packed in foil. Load it up with fresh herbs like coriander and parsley. You can also add healthy seasoning by chopping up garlic, ginger and lemon, as these ingredients are loaded with health benefits.

