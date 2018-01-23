Health Benefits Of Drinking Olive Oil In The Morning

1. Prevents Heart Diseases

Many of us laymen would be under the opinion that any kind of oil is generally filled with unhealthy fats and is bad for the heart, right? Well, some organic oils such as olive oil contain healthy fatty acids which can keep your arteries well dilated and lubricated to make the blood flow to the heart easier, thus helping in keeping up the heart's health.

2. Aids Weight Loss

Again, many of us could be under the impression that consuming oil can cause weight gain and many people who watch their weight tend to avoid all kinds of oils. However, as olive oil contains only healthy fats, it can help boost your metabolic rate, which in turn enables a quicker weight loss. To lose weight, olive oil must be consumed in minimal quantities.

3. Lowers Cholesterol

Consuming 1 tablespoon of olive oil on a daily basis is also known to prevent the development of high cholesterol. In addition, it can also lower the cholesterol levels in people suffering from high cholesterol, as olive oil can remove the accumulation of the plaque in the arteries, by lubricating the walls of the arteries.

4. Reduces Joint Pain

Joint pain can be caused by a number of reasons such as obesity, arthritis, old age, osteoporosis, etc. When the tissues at the joints inflame, it causes joint pain. Olive oil is a natural lubricant, which keeps your joints flexible to prevent pain. In addition, olive oil comes with anti-inflammatory properties that can also reduce joint pain to a significant extent.

5. Prevents Strokes

Earlier, we read that olive oil has the ability to prevent heart diseases and can reduce high cholesterol. As we know, heart diseases and high cholesterol levels are two of the main causes for a paralysis stroke, as these diseases do not allow enough oxygenated blood to pass to the brain. So, indirectly, olive oil can also prevent stroke, which could be a fatal condition!

6. Prevents Alzheimer’s

Most of us may have heard of the degenerative brain disease, Alzheimer's, right? When the brain cells begin to degenerate rapidly, it could cause Alzheimer's, in which people suffer from memory loss, loss of cognition and co-ordination, loss of social skills, irritability, aggression, depression, etc. As olive oil has the ability to nourish your brain cells and keep them healthy for a longer time, it could prevent Alzheimer's.

7. Prevents Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes is a common metabolic disorder in which the blood sugar level rises above normal, giving rise to a number of undesirable symptoms. There are two types of diabetes - type 1 and type 2. In type 2 diabetes, the body does not produce enough insulin. A number of studies have proven that consuming olive on a regular basis can keep the insulin production in your body healthy, thus preventing type 2 diabetes.

8. Prevents Cancer

As we already know, cancer is one of the deadliest diseases which can affect a human being, as the symptoms can be devastating and it could also be fatal! Cancerous cells start to multiply at an alarming rate at a certain part of the body, causing this disease. Now, research studies have proven that olive oil has anti-cancerous properties, which can prevent the development of cancerous cells in the body, thus preventing cancer.

9. Soothes Stomach Ulcers

Consuming 1 tablespoon of olive oil every morning can soothe and reduce stomach ulcers, as the antioxidants in olive oil can reduce the acidic content in the stomach and can also heal the tissues affected by stomach ulcers.

10. Reduces Constipation

If you want to attain relief from constipation and be able to pass stools with ease, every day, then consuming a tablespoon of olive oil in the morning can help because olive oil lubricates your intestines and softens the stools, thus allowing the stools to be flushed out of your body with ease.