8 Health Benefits Of Canola Oil

1. Healthy Heart

Canola oil is known to be one of the healthiest oils for the heart. The oil which contains the least amount of saturated fat aids to a healthy heart.

The fatty acids as well as sterols contained in canola oil are beneficial for the heart's health. Canola oil is a healthy choice, as it is free of cholesterol.

The phytosterols in the oil can lower the formation and absorption of cholesterol obtained from the other food sources.

2. Lowers Inflammation

Canola oil can help lower inflammation. It is a cure for asthma and arthritis. It can help reduce joint stiffness and thus improve mobility.

3. Energy Level Accelerator

This oil aids in a good run of the metabolism of the body. It doesn't let your energy level sink low due to its rich content of antioxidants and also its no-cholesterol content.

4. Lowers The Risk Of Cancer

This oil is found to be beneficial in lowering the cancer risks. The vitamin E content in canola oil is known to be effective in preventing cancer and lowering the progression of the disease in the body.

5. Lowers Blood Sugar Level

Usage of canola oil is found to be effective in maintaining the blood sugar levels. Patients with diabetes are noted to have lower blood glucose levels after the usage of canola oil. It is high in monounsaturated fat, which helps control the blood sugar or insulin levels.

6. Prevents Memory Loss

The health benefits of canola oil also contain ingredients that can boost the mental health and prevent the ageing of the brain.

7. Healthy Skin

Canola oil is used for maintaining a healthy skin. The fatty acids contained in the oil keep the skin nourished and moisturized and it is ideal for dry skin.

Canola oil is also used to treat blemishes, wrinkles and also skin infections. Canola oil contains vitamin E and antioxidants, which make the skin supple and youthful.

8. For A Great Hair Texture & Quality

Canola oil is a natural way of attaining healthy tresses. It nourishes the hair and scalp, and helps fight dandruff. Dry and frizzy hair can be treated with the use of canola oil, as the oil penetrates deep into the scalp, improving the quality of hair.

The oil also accelerates hair growth and is found to be effective in reducing hair fall.

Canola oil can be a good alternative to the other oils that you are using for the above good reasons.

Switching over to canola oil can thus be a healthy choice for a healthy lifestyle.