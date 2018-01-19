11 Foods For Healthy Uterus And Ovaries

2. Vegetables

Vegetables are a great source of calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins. They can slow down the progress of fibroid tumours as long as you eat veggies such as legumes, cabbage and broccoli. These vegetables can even prevent the growth of tumour in your uterus.

3. Fruits

Fruits which are rich in vitamin C and bioflavonoids can help in impeding the growth of fibroids in your uterus. Fruits can also normalize your oestrogen levels and can also prevent ovarian cancer. This helps to keep your reproductive system healthy.

4. Dairy Products

If you consume dairy products regularly like yogurt, cheese, milk and butter, it is very beneficial for uterine health. It is because dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamin D. Calcium helps to keep your bones healthy and vitamin D plays a major role in keeping the uterine fibroids away.

5. Green Tea

Green tea is filled with antioxidants that not only help to maintain healthy uterus and ovaries but also treat fibroids in the uterus. Women with uterine fibroids should drink green tea daily for around 8 weeks to reduce the number of fibroids.

6. Fish

Fish, such as mackerel and salmon, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other important nutrients. This helps to reduce the production of prostaglandin in the female body. Prostaglandin is a hormone-like compound that can cause severe contraction of the uterus.

7. Lemon

Lemons are rich in vitamin C and can help boost your immune system. Vitamin C also aids in improving the immunity of your uterus. This will help in warding off unwanted bacteria and prevent dangerous infections to the uterus and ovaries.

8. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, collard greens and other leafy vegetables help to maintain the alkaline balance of your uterus. It will provide you with all the nutrients, including folic acid to ensure that your uterus and ovaries is ready to create a healthy baby.

9. Nuts

Nuts and seeds are required for the optimal production of hormones. Nuts such as almonds, flax seeds and cashew nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and high in good cholesterol. The omega-3 fatty acids remove the fibroids and also prevent uterine cancer.

10. Castor Oil

Castor oil is a common ingredient used in many households. It is used for beauty purposes and also for health purposes. Castor oil can treat ovarian cysts and uterine fibroids and the presence of riconoleic acid in castor oil helps to strengthen the immune system.

11. Berries

Berries contain powerful antioxidants that can help protect the ovaries from free radicals. Berries are considered as a superfood that can protect the ovaries and uterus from many conditions. You can add them in your salads or in your smoothies.