10 Ways To Incorporate Protein Into Your Diet

We are sure you are aware about the benefits of protein and what it does to your body. But, you probably don't know the ways to incorporate protein into your diet. Here, we will give you a guide through the same.

Protein is the building block of the body. Protein has been shown to keep your tummy full for a longer period of time. This speeds up your metabolism, and the chances of losing weight and building muscles increases.

Protein is necessary for proper cell health, muscle synthesis and recovery. But, there's a limit of protein consumption. If your physical activity is very high, your body will not benefit by just having 30 grams of protein in a meal.

According to the Dietary Reference Intake (DRI), about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is needed. This amounts to 56 grams per day for an average man and 46 grams per day for an average woman.

So, have a look at the ways to incorporate protein into your diet.

1. Choose Eggs Over Cereal

Cereals contain very little protein. So, it's better that you start having breakfast by swapping cereals with eggs. Egg whites are loaded with protein and contain a bulk of the egg's protein. They are low in calories and are fat free. An egg white contains about 4 grams of protein, and only 17 calories.

You can have your eggs in the form of scrambled, hard boiled or however you like them.

2. Add Pecans To Salad

Pecans are edible nuts that contain dietary fibre and over 19 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin E, potassium, calcium and zinc. They have a nutty flavour and will add a great crunch to your salads and desserts. Pecans are packed with antioxidants and protein, but particularly are rich in magnesium. This aids in digestion and keeps your tummy full for a longer period of time.

3. Add Lentils To Your Soup

If you are looking for a way to incorporate protein in your broth-based soups, then try adding lentils to it. Lentils are the staple foods for vegetarians, as it is an alternative to protein non-vegetarian foods like meat, egg and fish. Lentils are packed with protein, minerals and fibre. They are a highly nutritious food with 100 grams of cooked lentils containing 116 calories.

4. Add Hummus To A Sandwich

Ditch those fattening mayonnaise and cheese, instead satisfy your taste buds with hummus. Hummus is made from chickpeas, and it's packed with protein and fibre. The super creamy hummus has an addition of flavourful herbs and garlic that can be perfectly added as a spread in your sandwiches. In addition, hummus contains manganese, copper, sodium, calcium, iron and zinc.

5. Use Chia Seeds In Pudding & Baking

Chia seeds can be added in sweet desserts and pudding. The next time you add eggs in your cakes and muffins, try switching it to chia seeds. Chia seeds has about five grams of protein per ounce and will make your baked goods and puddings creamy and delicious. These seeds contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, carbohydrates, protein, fibre, antioxidants and calcium.

6. Add Peas To Your Meals

Many vegetables contain high amounts of protein, but green peas have about eight grams of protein per cup. You can easily add green peas to your soups, curries, stews or blend them into dips. They are a very good source of vitamin K, manganese, dietary fibre, vitamin B1, copper, vitamin C, folate and phosphorous.

7. Choose Quinoa Over Rice Or Pasta

Quinoa is a complete protein food because it contains all the essential amino acids. Quinoa is packed with about 8 grams of protein per cup. Swap quinoa for rice or pasta, or you can add it in your soups, salads, muffins and even pancakes. In addition, quinoa is an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, phosphorous and folate.

8. Mix Up Your Seeds

If getting your daily dose of nutrients is a top priority, consider mixing seeds in your meals. Seeds like flax seeds, hemp seeds and chia seeds are a great addition to yogurt, oatmeal and smoothies. Only 2 tablespoons of the seeds can add around 5 to 6 grams of protein to your foods. Seeds provide all the essential amino acids and minerals, including zinc, copper, magnesium, and calcium.

9. Nutty Trail Mix

Instead of purchasing nutty trail mix packaged from outside, make it yourself at home. Because these packaged foods contain a ton of additives which are not healthy for your body. Make your own favourite mix of nuts, like walnuts, almonds, dark chocolaty chips and raisins. Not only will they provide you with a daily dose of protein, but also provide you with additional amounts of healthy fats.

10. Use Nut Butters In Cooking

You can experiment using peanut butter in your meals. For instance, instead of using soy sauce, toss peanut butter in your noodles or salads. Peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, hazelnut butter, soynut butter, etc., are some of the nut butters you could incorporate in your cooking.

