10 Health Benefits Of Hot Peppers You Should Know

2. Arthritis Relief

People who suffer with arthritis pain have increased amounts of Substance P in their blood as well as in the synovial fluid, which is found in the cavities of synovial joints. Eating hot peppers 6 days a week will easily control the production of Substance P in your blood.

3. Prevents Cancer

Capsaicin is an active component present in chilli peppers that has been shown to destroy the cancerous cells. According to the American Association For Cancer Research, chilli peppers have their own signature heat that can kill off cancer cells, particularly the leukaemia cells.

4. Longer Life

Jalapeño peppers will add years to your life if you consume them more often. People who eat hot peppers six or seven times in a week will have a 14 percent lower risk of dying prematurely. Hot peppers aid in longevity and will definitely help you to live longer. Happy living!

5. Heart Health

The capsaicin component in hot peppers reduces the cholesterol levels and triglycerides, which further helps in protecting the heart. It also helps to reduce chronic inflammation that increases the risk for cardiovascular diseases. People who consume hot peppers more often have lower chances of heart attack and stroke.

6. Aids Weight Loss

Hot peppers can raise the metabolic process and burn fat easily. It is because of the capsaicin content which makes peppers so hot that it helps in burning calories and speeds up your metabolism. You can have hot sauce or add chopped jalapeño into your meals to speed up the weight loss process.

7. Contains Vitamins And Minerals

All kinds of hot peppers are excellent sources of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, choline and vitamin B6. Hot peppers are also loaded with calcium, potassium, phosphorous and magnesium and are a good source of fibre too.

8. Contains Antioxidants

Hot peppers contain phytochemicals, an antioxidant that help in lowering free radicals and reduce the risk of heart diseases, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Phytochemicals also help in reducing the chances of Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

9. Relief From Indigestion

Don't think that hot peppers cause gastric problems. It's true that hot peppers bring relief from digestion problems, thanks to the capsaicin in hot peppers. Capsaicin prevents indigestion and eliminates the bad bacteria and energizes the gut to produce juices, which is essential to calm the stomach.

10. Mood And Stress Booster

You will be surprised to know that hot peppers are very good mood and stress boosters. When you eat spicy foods, it automatically makes your mood happy and prevents any kind of mood swings and mood disorders. Eating hot peppers also increases the production of feel-good hormones that help to relieve stress.