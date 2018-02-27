10 Health Benefits Of Hot Peppers You Should Know

Are you a person who eats spicy foods or do you dislike spicy foods? Whatever the answer is, you should know that more than 62 percent of people enjoy their foods spicy. These foods have become incredibly popular over the years.
Hot peppers like cayenne pepper, jalapeño, habanero and chilli are used in various kinds of dishes to bring out the flavour in your recipes. These peppers contain a rich component called capsaicin, which have innumerable health benefits and can fight against certain diseases.
According to the New York Times, spicy food ingredients such as horseradish and hot peppers may have the ability to treat the symptoms of common cold. The hot peppers also contain cancer-fighting antioxidants that may help prevent or slow down the growth of cancerous cells.
According to a study conducted by the Harvard and China National Center For Disease Control and Prevention, eating spicy foods seven days a week or once in a day could lower the mortality rates by 14 percent. Such is the powerful effect of hot peppers, but this does not mean you have spicy foods outside.
Now, let us have a look at the health benefits of hot peppers.
1. Relieves Headaches
Did you know that eating hot peppers can relieve you from headaches? Hot peppers contain capsaicin that is known to effectively reduce or stop cluster headaches, migraines as well as sinus headaches. It reduces the inflammation and pain by draining Substance P (key transmitter of creating pain and inflammation) that carries pain signals to the brain.
2. Arthritis Relief
People who suffer with arthritis pain have increased amounts of Substance P in their blood as well as in the synovial fluid, which is found in the cavities of synovial joints. Eating hot peppers 6 days a week will easily control the production of Substance P in your blood.
3. Prevents Cancer
Capsaicin is an active component present in chilli peppers that has been shown to destroy the cancerous cells. According to the American Association For Cancer Research, chilli peppers have their own signature heat that can kill off cancer cells, particularly the leukaemia cells.
4. Longer Life
Jalapeño peppers will add years to your life if you consume them more often. People who eat hot peppers six or seven times in a week will have a 14 percent lower risk of dying prematurely. Hot peppers aid in longevity and will definitely help you to live longer. Happy living!
5. Heart Health
The capsaicin component in hot peppers reduces the cholesterol levels and triglycerides, which further helps in protecting the heart. It also helps to reduce chronic inflammation that increases the risk for cardiovascular diseases. People who consume hot peppers more often have lower chances of heart attack and stroke.
6. Aids Weight Loss
Hot peppers can raise the metabolic process and burn fat easily. It is because of the capsaicin content which makes peppers so hot that it helps in burning calories and speeds up your metabolism. You can have hot sauce or add chopped jalapeño into your meals to speed up the weight loss process.
7. Contains Vitamins And Minerals
All kinds of hot peppers are excellent sources of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, choline and vitamin B6. Hot peppers are also loaded with calcium, potassium, phosphorous and magnesium and are a good source of fibre too.
8. Contains Antioxidants
Hot peppers contain phytochemicals, an antioxidant that help in lowering free radicals and reduce the risk of heart diseases, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Phytochemicals also help in reducing the chances of Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
9. Relief From Indigestion
Don't think that hot peppers cause gastric problems. It's true that hot peppers bring relief from digestion problems, thanks to the capsaicin in hot peppers. Capsaicin prevents indigestion and eliminates the bad bacteria and energizes the gut to produce juices, which is essential to calm the stomach.
10. Mood And Stress Booster
You will be surprised to know that hot peppers are very good mood and stress boosters. When you eat spicy foods, it automatically makes your mood happy and prevents any kind of mood swings and mood disorders. Eating hot peppers also increases the production of feel-good hormones that help to relieve stress.
