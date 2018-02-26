10 Foods That Are Anti-inflammatory In Nature

2. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are high in antioxidants that restore cellular health. Spinach, swiss chard, etc., are some of the green leafy vegetables that are rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C that help in protecting the brain against oxidative stress. You can have the leafy vegetables as a smoothie.

3. Celery

Celery contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in maintaining the cholesterol levels and improves blood pressure, which in turn prevents heart diseases. Celery helps in lowering the inflammation in the body and fights against bacterial infections. Incorporate celery in your salads and meals to get the most of its benefits.

4. Bok Choy

Bok choy is a type of cabbage and is a very good source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Bok choy contains 70 antioxidant phenolic substances that search for the free radicals and kill them instantly. You can include this vegetable in your daily diet to reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Beetroot

Beetroot is a chock-full of antioxidants that fight to repair the cell damage caused by an inflammation. One of the antioxidants called betalain present in beetroot is an excellent anti-inflammatory agent that reduces inflammation and repairs the damaged cells.

6. Ginger

Ginger contains antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds, which block several genes and enzymes that promote inflammation in the body. Ginger extract is extensively used for curbing joint swelling and inflammation. You can have a cup of ginger tea daily to lower inflammation in the body.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the nutrient-dense foods, which is high in potassium, magnesium and antioxidants that can fight off inflammation in the body. Also, this vegetable contains flavonoids and carotenoids that work together to reduce oxidative stress in the body that helps in battling chronic inflammation.

8. Green Tea

Everyone knows how green tea benefits weight loss. But, not many know that green tea also helps in reducing body inflammation. This healthy beverage contains catechins, a group of antioxidants that make it a strong anti-inflammatory food, which helps to prevent the growth and development of skin tumours.

9. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that reduces swelling and inflammation. It promotes wound healing, eases digestion, lowers muscular or joint pain and reduces asthma. You can eat pieces of pineapple and add it in your salads or you can have it as a fruit juice.

10. Dark Chocolate

Consuming dark chocolates will lower your blood pressure and the gut microbes in the stomach ferment it as well, which will benefit the heart and keep it healthy. The anti-inflammatory compounds present in dark chocolates shut down the genes that are linked to inflammation, making it one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.