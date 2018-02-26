10 Foods That Are Anti-inflammatory In Nature

Inflammation is an important part of the body's immune response. Do you know why? It makes an attempt to heal an injury from within, defends itself from other foreign germs like bacteria and viruses and it helps in repairing the damaged tissues.
If there is no function of the inflammation, the wounds in the body would fester and become infectious. Inflammation is characterized by swelling, pain, immobility, warmth and redness.
There are two types of inflammation - acute and chronic inflammation. Acute inflammation occurs when there is a cut in the skin, a sprained ankle, acute bronchitis, tonsillitis, an infected ingrown nail or a sore throat. This type of an inflammation subsides within a few days.
Chronic inflammation is a long-term condition, which includes osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, and Crohn's disease. These serious health conditions are often deadly and take time to be cured.
Including anti-inflammatory foods in your diet will prevent the symptoms of the chronic inflammatory diseases.
So, have a look at the foods that are anti inflammatory in nature.
1. Blueberries
A study conducted by the Journal Of Nutrition, showed that eating blueberries every day could significantly lower inflammation. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants called flavonoids and anthocyanins that effectively turn off inflammatory and immune genes. Blueberries also contain vitamin C and polyphenol that promote anti-inflammatory responses in the body.
2. Green Leafy Vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are high in antioxidants that restore cellular health. Spinach, swiss chard, etc., are some of the green leafy vegetables that are rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C that help in protecting the brain against oxidative stress. You can have the leafy vegetables as a smoothie.
3. Celery
Celery contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in maintaining the cholesterol levels and improves blood pressure, which in turn prevents heart diseases. Celery helps in lowering the inflammation in the body and fights against bacterial infections. Incorporate celery in your salads and meals to get the most of its benefits.
4. Bok Choy
Bok choy is a type of cabbage and is a very good source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Bok choy contains 70 antioxidant phenolic substances that search for the free radicals and kill them instantly. You can include this vegetable in your daily diet to reduce inflammation in the body.
5. Beetroot
Beetroot is a chock-full of antioxidants that fight to repair the cell damage caused by an inflammation. One of the antioxidants called betalain present in beetroot is an excellent anti-inflammatory agent that reduces inflammation and repairs the damaged cells.
6. Ginger
Ginger contains antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds, which block several genes and enzymes that promote inflammation in the body. Ginger extract is extensively used for curbing joint swelling and inflammation. You can have a cup of ginger tea daily to lower inflammation in the body.
7. Broccoli
Broccoli is one of the nutrient-dense foods, which is high in potassium, magnesium and antioxidants that can fight off inflammation in the body. Also, this vegetable contains flavonoids and carotenoids that work together to reduce oxidative stress in the body that helps in battling chronic inflammation.
8. Green Tea
Everyone knows how green tea benefits weight loss. But, not many know that green tea also helps in reducing body inflammation. This healthy beverage contains catechins, a group of antioxidants that make it a strong anti-inflammatory food, which helps to prevent the growth and development of skin tumours.
9. Pineapple
Pineapple contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that reduces swelling and inflammation. It promotes wound healing, eases digestion, lowers muscular or joint pain and reduces asthma. You can eat pieces of pineapple and add it in your salads or you can have it as a fruit juice.
10. Dark Chocolate
Consuming dark chocolates will lower your blood pressure and the gut microbes in the stomach ferment it as well, which will benefit the heart and keep it healthy. The anti-inflammatory compounds present in dark chocolates shut down the genes that are linked to inflammation, making it one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.
