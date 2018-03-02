10 Foods High In Selenium Content

Selenium is a trace mineral that works along with vitamin E to help prevent oxidative damage in the body. Selenium also plays a major role in helping iodine, which is another vital mineral to regulate metabolism. Selenium aids in recycling the vitamin C in the body for improving the overall cellular protection.

Selenium works as a powerful antioxidant and is required by the body to create glutathione, which is another important antioxidant found in plants and animals. This antioxidant has the ability to prevent damage to the important cellular components caused by free radicals, heavy metals and lipid peroxides.

If your body is low in selenium, it may lead to a deficiency of this mineral. The symptoms of selenium deficiency include thyroid dysfunction, infertility in men and women, depression, heart disease, weakened immune system and increased risk of cancer.

Selenium supports detoxification and removes toxins from the organs like thyroid gland and liver. So, you should start eating foods that are rich in selenium.

Have a look at these foods below.

1. Eggs

Everyone is aware that eggs are an excellent source of protein but they are a good source of selenium as well. 1 large egg contains 15 micrograms of selenium, which is 21 percent of the daily value. There are other nutrients and minerals present in eggs such as phosphorous, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and riboflavin.

2. Mushrooms Mushrooms are edible fungi and they are rich in selenium. 100 grams of mushrooms contain 11.9 micrograms of selenium, which is 17 percent of the daily value. They are also good sources of niacin, copper, potassium, riboflavin, vitamin D and vitamin C. 3. Cheese Cheese is another dairy product which is high in selenium. 100 grams of cheese contain 15 micrograms of selenium which is 20 percent of the daily value. Apart from selenium, cheese has other nutrients like calcium, phosphorous, protein and vitamin A. 4. Brazil Nuts Brazil nuts are also high in selenium, 6-8 Brazil nuts contain 544 micrograms of selenium, which is 100 percent of the daily value. Brazil nuts also contain 30 percent of the dietary fibre and are also a good source of magnesium, phosphorous and copper. But consume the nuts in moderate quantities, as they contain high calories. 5. Oats Oats are a healthy breakfast cereal that contain high amounts of selenium. 100 grams of oats contain 34 micrograms of selenium. Oats are also excellent sources of other minerals like phosphorous, magnesium and manganese. Oats are also low in cholesterol and saturated fat. 6. Beef Beef is rich in selenium, especially the beef liver. 100 grams of beef contains 91.4 micrograms of selenium, which is 131 percent of the daily value. Beef meat has other minerals like phosphorous, copper and iron; however, consume it in moderation, as it is high in cholesterol. 7. Chicken Chicken is an excellent source of protein and selenium too. 100 grams of chicken contains about 27.6 micrograms of selenium, which is 39 percent of the daily value. The other vitamins and minerals present in chicken are niacin, vitamin B6, potassium and phosphorous. 8. Tuna Tuna fish in particular is rich in selenium. 100 grams of tuna fish contains 80.4 micrograms of selenium, which is 115 percent of the daily value. Tuna fish also contains omega-3 fatty acids and B-complex vitamins. It is also low in calories and carbohydrates. 9. Salmon Salmon is another fish which is rich in selenium. 100 grams of salmon contains 41.4 micrograms of selenium, which is 59 percent of the daily value. The fish has zero calories and is low in carbohydrates and contains a high amount of omega-6 fatty acids. 10. Turkey Turkey is a very good source of protein and selenium too. 100 grams of turkey contains 22.8 micrograms of selenium, which is 33 percent of the daily value. Turkey meat has a low content of saturated fat, calories and carbohydrates and is a very good source of phosphorous and riboflavin.

