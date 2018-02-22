10 Amazing Nutrition Facts About Pears

2. Improves Digestion

Pears can reduce the chances of constipation, diarrhoea and loose stools due to their fibre content. Pears provide 18 percent of the daily requirement of fibre, which helps in the digestion process. Pear also helps to bind cancer-causing agents and free radicals in the colon and protects the organ from any damaging effects.

3. Weight Loss

Pears are one of the low-calorie fruits and contain natural sugars. A single pear has just about 100 calories, which is enough to make you lose weight. If you are trying to lose weight, include pears in your diet because it will provide your body with fibre and energy. Fibre will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.

4. Boosts The Immune System

Pears contain vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights free radical damage and reduces oxidative stress. Vitamin C is necessary for protecting the DNA, maintaining a healthy metabolism, repairing tissue and stopping cell mutation. It also has anti-ageing effects and boosts up your immune system.

5. Improves Heart Health

Pear has the powerful ability to lower the rate of heart diseases. The antioxidant phytochemicals present in pears can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes. This also aids in keeping your arteries clear, reduces inflammation and high levels of oxidative stress.

6. Fights Diabetes

Pears contain natural sugars in the form of fructose and are low on the glycaemic index. People suffering with diabetes can eat pears without any worries. They have the ability to improve insulin sensitivity, which plays a key role in treating and preventing diabetes.

7. Maintains Bone Health

Pears are an excellent source of vitamin K and boron. If you are suffering from a vitamin K deficiency, you may be prone to bone-related disorders. It's because vitamin K works with other minerals such as phosphorous, magnesium and calcium that prevents bone breakdown and prevents osteoporosis.

8. Improves Blood Circulation

Pears have a high content of iron and copper that may prevent anaemia. Iron is an important mineral required for producing red blood cells and copper helps the body absorb iron and releases it to the important organs of the body, thus regulating the blood flow and improving circulation.

9. Reduces Inflammation

Pears contain antioxidants and flavonoids that help in reducing inflammation in the body. The anti-inflammatory effects aid in lowering the symptoms of arthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis and other such conditions. Furthermore, the anthocyanins present in pears can help fight inflammation too.

10. Speeds Up The Healing Process

Pears contain vitamin C and ascorbic acid that synthesize new tissues, which speeds up the healing process. The high levels of ascorbic acid in pears can repair the damaged blood vessels which reduces the strain on the heart and prevents heart diseases from developing.