10 Amazing Nutrition Facts About Pears

Pears are sweet, crispy and delicious fruits which are juicy on the inside. Pears are widely popular in the whole of northern hemisphere due to their unique nutrient qualities. There are many kinds of pears, the most common ones are Asian pears. Asian pears have a crispy texture and a firm consistency and are green in colour.
The pears are filling and provide innumerable health benefits. The fruits have the powerful ability to fight chronic diseases by supplying antioxidants to the body. The high-fibre content in pears can lower cholesterol too.
They contain phytonutrients which are anti-cancer polyphenols, anti-ageing flavonoids and anti-inflammatory flavonoids that reduce constipation, high cholesterol, diabetes and kidney stones.
Pears are also valued for their medicinal benefits and contain various vitamins and minerals, which include copper, magnesium, manganese, B complex vitamins, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K.
Let us have a look at the nutrition facts about pears.
1. High In Fibre
Pears are packed with fibre and will provide you with 25-30 grams of fibre daily. Fibre has zero digestible calories and helps in sustaining healthy blood sugar levels and keeps you satiated. Fibre helps in detoxifying the system, helps regulate the cholesterol and improves gut and digestive health.
2. Improves Digestion
Pears can reduce the chances of constipation, diarrhoea and loose stools due to their fibre content. Pears provide 18 percent of the daily requirement of fibre, which helps in the digestion process. Pear also helps to bind cancer-causing agents and free radicals in the colon and protects the organ from any damaging effects.
3. Weight Loss
Pears are one of the low-calorie fruits and contain natural sugars. A single pear has just about 100 calories, which is enough to make you lose weight. If you are trying to lose weight, include pears in your diet because it will provide your body with fibre and energy. Fibre will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.
4. Boosts The Immune System
Pears contain vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights free radical damage and reduces oxidative stress. Vitamin C is necessary for protecting the DNA, maintaining a healthy metabolism, repairing tissue and stopping cell mutation. It also has anti-ageing effects and boosts up your immune system.
5. Improves Heart Health
Pear has the powerful ability to lower the rate of heart diseases. The antioxidant phytochemicals present in pears can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes. This also aids in keeping your arteries clear, reduces inflammation and high levels of oxidative stress.
6. Fights Diabetes
Pears contain natural sugars in the form of fructose and are low on the glycaemic index. People suffering with diabetes can eat pears without any worries. They have the ability to improve insulin sensitivity, which plays a key role in treating and preventing diabetes.
7. Maintains Bone Health
Pears are an excellent source of vitamin K and boron. If you are suffering from a vitamin K deficiency, you may be prone to bone-related disorders. It's because vitamin K works with other minerals such as phosphorous, magnesium and calcium that prevents bone breakdown and prevents osteoporosis.
8. Improves Blood Circulation
Pears have a high content of iron and copper that may prevent anaemia. Iron is an important mineral required for producing red blood cells and copper helps the body absorb iron and releases it to the important organs of the body, thus regulating the blood flow and improving circulation.
9. Reduces Inflammation
Pears contain antioxidants and flavonoids that help in reducing inflammation in the body. The anti-inflammatory effects aid in lowering the symptoms of arthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis and other such conditions. Furthermore, the anthocyanins present in pears can help fight inflammation too.
10. Speeds Up The Healing Process
Pears contain vitamin C and ascorbic acid that synthesize new tissues, which speeds up the healing process. The high levels of ascorbic acid in pears can repair the damaged blood vessels which reduces the strain on the heart and prevents heart diseases from developing.
