10 Seasonal Fruits To Include In Your Diet Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every season is known for its own marvel fruits and vegetables that remain in demand for the entire season. Seasonal fruits are preferred over all-season fruits as they are beneficial to solve seasonal health problems. They are known to have many essential nutrients required by our body in that particular season. For example, watermelon is best for summer due to its high water content while oranges are best during the winter as they are filled with vitamin C which helps fight against flu and keep our immune system strong.

Seasonal fruits are a must-have in every season. To stay healthy for the entire year, one must never miss out on these healthy and delicious fruits. Try to include them in your daily diet either by adding them to your fruit bowl or making smoothies out of them. Here are the names of seasonal fruits which you must include in your diet.

1. Oranges They contain many potent antioxidants like flavonoids, vitamin C, folate and carotenoids. These compounds are known to prevent the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, flu and many inflammatory diseases. [1] 2. Strawberries This fruit is a rich source of multiple nutritive compounds like minerals, vitamins, phenolic acids and flavonoids. These compounds promote good health in humans and help prevent diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. [2] 3. Sapota This popular fruit is an excellent source of minerals, ascorbic acid, calcium, phosphorus, copper and iron. The high antioxidant property of sapota adds it among the best tropical fruit. Also, sapota helps in regulating bowel movement due to high fibre content. [3] 4. Papaya All the parts of papaya such as fruit, seeds, leaves and latex are widely used for medicinal purposes. This fruit is packed with many antioxidant nutrients like vitamin C, flavonoids, folate and carotene along with minerals like magnesium and potassium. [4] 5. Pineapple This seasonal fruit is loaded with an active compound called bromelain that has anti-inflammatory, anti edematous (preventing oedema) and antithrombotic (prevent blood clots) properties. The compound also helps to treat sinusitis, bronchitis and surgical traumas. [5] 6. Grapefruit It is among those citrus fruits which are known for a high concentration of vitamin C. Grapefruit also contains nutrients like potassium, fibre, magnesium, vitamin B6, calcium and folate. It also contains phytonutrients and carotenoids that help prevent the risk of neuroinflammation and heart diseases. [6] 7. Pear This nutritional fruit is consumed around the world for its antihyperglycemic, anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties. Pear is used to treat many conditions like cough, hangover and constipation. [7] 8. Acorn squash This fruit is also known as winter squash. The seeds of this fruit are widely used as a snack or pressed to produce oil. Acorn squash is the most notable source of beta-carotene, carotenoids and lutein which is very good for ocular health. [8] 9. Starfruit The fruit is also known as carambola. It has high antioxidant property that helps prevent the risk of diabetes and control cholesterol levels. This popular fruit of Ayurveda is used for multiple ailments like fever, diarrhoea, headache, infection and skin inflammation. 10. Kiwi This seasonal fruit cures many digestive, metabolic and immune conditions. Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and iron that improves the body's iron status and aids laxation and digestion. The fruit also helps prevent diabetes, heart diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. [9]