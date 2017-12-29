World Egg Day: Top 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Egg Whites Daily Nutrition oi-Amritha K

World Egg Day was established in Vienna in 1996. Every year, the second Friday of October month is considered World Egg Day. The year 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the event. The theme for World Egg Day 2021 is 'Eggs for all: Nature's Perfect Package.' The theme highlights the importance of including an egg in our daily diet.

Eggs provide one of the highest quality proteins of any food available. Apart from protein, eggs are packed with 18 vitamins and minerals. They also contain micro-nutrients like choline, lutein and zeaxanthin.

Eggs are also versatile and can be cooked in many ways. But, did you know that egg whites are also beneficial for health and should not be omitted out from your regular diet? Egg whites contain more than half of an egg's protein.

Egg whites are good sources of riboflavin and selenium. Also, they contain 54 mg of potassium and 55 mg of sodium. Egg whites are also low in calories with just 17 calories and contain no saturated fat or cholesterol. Egg whites are good for everybody, for those with diabetes or for those who are suffering from heart diseases. Not only do they taste good but also are loaded with the goodness of nutrients [1][2].

Here are the 10 health benefits of eating egg whites. Take a look.

1. Aids Healthy Pregnancy One egg white is equal to four grams of protein. Pregnant women who consume more egg whites during pregnancy have more energy and hence make you less tired. It also prevents babies from being born prematurely and with low birth weight [3]. 2. Promotes Satiety Having a whole boiled egg for breakfast keeps your stomach full till lunchtime. It is high in protein that will keep you satiated and it will result in less snacking and curb cravings for unhealthy foods [4]. 3. Builds Muscles Proteins are essential for building strong muscles, which can be obtained by consuming egg whites. If you are a person who workouts regularly, then it is necessary for you to eat egg whites after a workout that will increase your muscle mass [5]. 4. Good For Nerve And Brain Function Egg whites contain choline, a macro-nutrient that helps in the methylation process, which is involved in DNA creation. Egg whites support nerve and brain function and also helps in detoxification [6]. 5. Contains Vitamins Egg whites contain a full amount of riboflavin which is necessary for preventing certain conditions such as eye cataracts and migraine-related headaches. Egg whites also prevent heart attack, dementia and bone-related diseases [7]. 6. No Cholesterol Egg whites have zero cholesterol. If you are planning to lose weight include a lot of egg whites in your diet. Egg whites have been hailed as a dietary solution for problems like cholesterol, fats and calories [8]. 7. Improves Skin Health Eggs contain collagen in the membrane which is present outside of the egg white. So, if you want your skin to be healthy, include a lot of egg whites in your diet. It will not only prevent wrinkles but will also provide the nutrients required by the skin [9]. 8. Reduces Fatigue Egg whites contain many essential minerals that provide greater benefits for our bodies. If you are feeling tired and exhausted, just consume egg whites in whichever form [10]. 9. Supports Electrolyte Levels Potassium found in egg whites provides a sufficient amount of electrolytes in the body. This aids in normal muscle function helps prevent stroke and other heart diseases. Also, electrolytes protect the cells in the body by balancing the fluids [11]. 10. Reduces Blood Pressure Including egg whites in your diet daily lowers the risk of developing hypertension. It contains a peptide called RVPSL (a component of protein) that is known to reduce blood pressure and keeps the blood pressure levels normal [12]. On A Final Note… For most individuals, eating a single or two egg white can boost their overall health. According to experts, an individual can eat one or two egg whites a day. For children, egg whites may cause allergies.Although rare, eggs can cause a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylactic shock.