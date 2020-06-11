Men’s Health Week 2020: A List Of Health Risks Affecting Men Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

From 15 to 21 June, Men's Health Week is observed to raise awareness on health issues affecting men and to attempt to get men to become aware of health problems they may have or could develop.

The theme for Men's Health Week 2020 is Take Action on Covid-19. The day aims for men to take action to avoid spreading the virus, take action to get the best out of lockdown and the 'new normal' and take action to beat 'underlying conditions'.

Today, we will explore some of the major health concerns affecting men.