Coronavirus And Heart Patients: What You Need To Know Wellness oi-Amritha K

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019, the virus has spread all around the globe, becoming a global pandemic. And with the number of affected people increasing on an hourly basis, research and studies are being carried out extensively.

Communities are working together to limit its spread, with schools, offices and public events being shut down for a period of time. And several notifications and information being spread by valid institutions to manage the outbreak and ease the sense of panic in the society.

According to studies, people with heart conditions and diseases are asked to be extra cautious as the virus may affect them aggressively, in comparison to people without any heart conditions.

Heart Disease And Coronavirus According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who have a higher chance of getting very sick include people who are older than 60-people 80 and older are at highest risk, have heart disease and lung diseases [1]. Patients with underlying health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or cancer, also are at greater risk of death from COVID-19, points out researchers. One of the health experts asserted that "although you may feel overwhelmed by all the talk about the coronavirus, it is important to know if you are at risk and how to do your best to prevent getting infected. By staying away from others who are sick and following restrictions at work or in our communities, we will be doing our part to help contain this virus" [2]. Patients With Heart Conditions Should Take Extra Care As of now, health experts and researchers have said that people with heart conditions should take extra care to protect oneself during the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been directed that people should lead a healthy lifestyle, which comprises of eating a diet including plenty of fruit and vegetables, following regular exercise (indoors) and also getting 7 to 8 hours sleep, thereby improving your immune system to protect you against any infections. According to the American College of Cardiology, "40 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had cardiovascular disease or cerebrovascular disease. It just means that those folks are more likely to have complications once they do get it" [3]. Some Ways To Stay Healthy As per CDC recommendations, it is important for patients with heart disease to follow the following guidelines to prevent infection [4]. Avoid people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover your nose when you sneeze or use the inside of your elbow

Cover your mouth when you cough or use the inside of your elbow

Clean surfaces touched often like doorknobs, handles, steering wheels, or light switches with a disinfectant to remove the virus Also, individuals with heart conditions should practice social distancing by avoiding large gatherings and limiting travel. Note: People with heart conditions should stay up to date on their vaccinations such as those for pneumonia and flu. Stay home. Stay safe.