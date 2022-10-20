COVID XBB Variants Of Omicron In India: What You Should Know Wellness oi-Amritha K

In several parts of India, including Maharashtra and Kerala, COVID cases have surged due to Omicron's XBB variant. This variant has been responsible for a rapid spike in cases in Singapore.

There has been a 17.7 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra between October 10 and October 16, compared to the previous week. And the threat becomes graver since the festivities are approaching [1].

COVID XBB Variant: Everything You Need To Know

1. The XBB variant was discovered in Singapore in August. It is a hybrid of the BA.2.75 and BJ.1 variants of Omicron's BA.2.75 virus [2].

2. XBB has now been detected in 17 countries across the globe and is believed to have a growth advantage over the BA.2.75 variant. It is also believed to possess immune evasive properties.

3. It is believed that the new variant results from an accumulation of changes in the spike surface protein of the virus [3].

4. According to genome sequencing scientists, approximately 88 per cent of India's new infections are caused by BA.2.75, while 7 per cent are caused by XBB [4].

5. XBB is dominant in Singapore and can be attributed to the recent spike in new cases of Covid. Thailand has instituted airport checks for international passengers. European authorities are monitoring the situation closely as well.

6. There is considerable debate as to whether XBB is the most contagious variant of Covid since it has seven mutations on the spike protein. Therefore the immune system takes a long time to recognize XBB. It tricks the immune system and can enter our body cells more quickly, causing infection [5]. Several researchers argue that Covid vaccines will be rendered ineffective against this variant and increased re-infections due to XBB.

7. A few experts have suggested that hospitalization is only necessary for emergencies. There is, however, consensus that the elderly and those with comorbidities should be careful and wear masks to protect themselves. Immediately following the vaccination, the precautionary or booster dose should be taken.

8. Based on the CDC data, despite the XBB spread, 11.9 per cent fewer cases were reported in the United States in October. Hospitalizations were down 4.4 per cent, and deaths were down 8.5 per cent [6].

9. In contrast, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in hospitalisations and deaths during October. Singapore has also seen an increase in hospitalizations, although the number of severe cases has remained low [7].

10. Experts have stated that despite XBB being more transmissible, hospitalizations or deaths have not increased. The newer variants do not appear to have any clinical significance, so there is no updated information on the specific symptoms of the XBB variant [8].

COVID-19 remains a global health emergency nearly three years after it was first declared a global pandemic.

"Although the public perception is that the pandemic is over in some parts of the world, it remains a public health event that continues to adversely and strongly affect the health of the world's population," the WHO's committee said [9].

On A Final Note...

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the XBB variant will peak mid-November after the festive season ends. The government also indicated that the recent spike had been primarily observed in densely populated areas such as Mumbai and Thane.

Due to the limited information available about how XBB spreads, experts recommend taking precautions to avoid infection. It is still unclear whether XBB causes severe illness requiring hospitalization.

