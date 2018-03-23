Cardiac Arrest vs Heart Attack: Here’s What You Need To Know

Why Do You Get A Heart Attack?

Coronary artery disease is the underlying cause of all heart attacks.

In coronary artery disease, the coronary arteries of your heart (arteries that transport oxygen and nutrients via blood to the heart muscles) become constricted and narrow over time due to build-up of cholesterol plaque.

While this plaque is covered by a fibrous cap, once it becomes too big, the force of your blood pressure can easily cause a rupture on its surface. This rupture draws in platelets and clotting factors to the site, which quickly leads to the formation of a blood clot that narrows your artery even further.

If this blood clot is large enough, it can completely block the blood vessel, cutting off blood supply to the corresponding part of the heart, which then starts to die. You get a heart attack when this damage to your heart muscle is so severe that is prevents your heart from pumping out blood.

In the scientific world, this is known as a myocardial infarction.

Why Do Cardiac Arrests Happen?

A sudden cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical malfunction makes the heart stop beating suddenly. This cuts off blood supply to all the vital organs of the body, including the brain, causing sudden unconsciousness and lack of a pulse.

It is caused by cardiac abnormalities like ventricular fibrillation, cardiac myopathy, valvular or congenital heart diseases, and heart failure.

A sudden cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that requires immediate administration of CPR or electrical defibrillation. In the absence of these, a cardiac arrest is fatal.

Cardiac Arrest vs Heart Attack: Are The Two Linked?

A prolonged heart attack that causes muscle death of a vital area of the heart can lead to a sudden cardiac arrest. That is the only link between these two conditions.

That's why conditions that increase the risk of a heart attack also increase the risk of a cardiac arrest, although the latter can occur independent of a heart attack as well.

The Risk Factors Of A Heart Attack

The following increase the risk of coronary artery disease and heart attack. See if you need to make any lifestyle changes based on these.