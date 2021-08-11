Why Diet Is the Most Important Part Of Fitness Diet Fitness oi-Preeti Seth

If you do workouts but do not pay attention to your diet, then it can negatively impact your physical health, mental health and well-being. Exercise and proper diet are both necessary for good health. Today, let's discuss what you should eat: Pre exercise and Post exercise.

Nowadays due to unhealthy lifestyles, people have started paying a lot of attention to their fitness. Fitness is essential for your health, happiness and beauty. People keep themselves fit by doing exercise and yoga, but do you know that you cannot stay fit only by exercising, for this you also need a healthy diet. While working out, you also need to pay special attention to your diet. Along with a better diet, you can maintain your fitness and health by exercising in a better way. If you have any deficiency in your diet, then it can have a direct effect on your health.

If the right exercise and right diet are taken together then it will work like a boon for you because when it comes to fitness, both are extremely essential. If you take a rich diet, then with this you can increase your workout even more, there will be no weakness or lack of any vitamins in your body. Today we will tell you what to eat before and after working out, which is also good for your health and you can also get the full benefit of exercise.

Importance Of Healthy Breakfast

People who pay attention to fitness or exercise often wake up early in the morning. You should start your day with a healthy breakfast. Breakfast is most important in your diet. You should have your breakfast at least one hour before exercise. It is said that if the body gets the required amount of carbohydrates before exercise, then the ability to exercise increases. That's why you must take a light and healthy breakfast before a workout. By doing this the body remains very active and energetic.

Diet Before Exercise

Eating healthy carbohydrates such as whole-grain cereals (with low-fat or skim milk), whole-wheat toast, low-fat or fat-free yogurt, whole grain pasta, brown rice, fruits and vegetables. It is advisable to have a light meal before any workout. You can eat sprouts, oats, cornflakes, low fat milk, a banana, an apple, curd or an egg in the morning.

Portion Control Of Diet

Be sure to take care of how much you eat before a workout. Often people eat more or sometimes very less amount of food before exercise, which affects your exercise and this food also has a bad effect on your body. For example, if you are taking any big meal, then you should workout at least 3 to 4 hours after eating it. If you are eating breakfast or any light food, then after 1 to 3 hours you should exercise. Because exercising by eating more will make you lazy, the body will not support, there may be pain. If you exercise after eating less, then there will be no activity and energy in the body. You will not be able to workout for a long time.

Post Workout Diet

You should eat something within 2 hours of the workout. Your diet should be rich in carbohydrates and proteins. Your body needs a lot of energy after exercising. In such a situation, a healthy diet is also necessary to recover your body. To help your muscles heal and replace their glycogen stores. You can eat fruits, curd, peanut butter sandwiches, low fat chocolate milk, eggs, protein shake, Chapati, vegetables, stuffed Chapati and curd after exercise.