Intermittent Fasting May Lead To Eating Disorders: Here's How
Intermittent fasting involves eating all your meals of the day during a window of 8 hours. In other words, whatever you eat for the day, you eat between 2 PM and 10 PM and the rest of the day would be your fasting window.
There are many different types of intermittent fasting, such as the 16/8 or 5:2 methods [1]. Several studies have supported the claim that intermittent fasting is extremely beneficial for one's health.
However, according to a recent study finding-intermittent fasting may lead to eating disorders as it has been found to be associated with eating disorders and other dangerous behaviours, as well as with their behaviours and psychopathology [2].
Typically, individuals with eating disorders develop a negative relationship with food and weight, weight, or shape. Eating disorders are severe mental health conditions characterized by significant disturbances in eating behaviours as well as thoughts and emotions relating to eating [3].
Among the most common eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorders, and rumination disorders, as well as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorders.
Intermittent Fasting May Lead To Eating Disorders
Intermittent fasting has certain health benefits, but it also has some potential drawbacks. In some cases, intermittent fasting may increase the risk of hypoglycaemia, which can lead to muscle loss if the person is not consuming enough protein. Fasting should be avoided in certain cases and groups, such as young children or those who are elderly [4].
Here are important points from the study:
Point 1: This recent study found that intermittent fasting is associated with an increased prevalence of eating disorder behaviour and psychopathology, particularly among young women.
Point 2: In the present study, researchers examined the relationship between intermittent fasting and eating disorders among adolescents and young adults. This study included 2,762 adolescents and young adults, including women, men, transgender, and gender nonconforming individuals recruited through social media, in their analysis. This age group showed a high rate of interest in intermittent fasting, according to researchers.
Point 3: To examine behaviours and psychopathology, researchers used an eating disorder examination questionnaire. Their goal was to determine if these attitudes and patterns are similar to those of individuals with eating disorders.
Point 4: Among all groups (men, women, and transgender individuals), intermittent fasting in the past 12 months was associated with greater eating disorder attitudes and behaviours.
Point 5: Furthermore, intermittent fasting was associated with binge eating, vomiting, laxative use, and compulsive exercising among women, while compulsive exercising was associated with intermittent fasting among men.
On A Final Note...
Research into intermittent fasting's potential harmful effects, particularly among young people, is necessary based on these findings. The new study provides insight into some potential dangers associated with intermittent fasting, however it has several limitations and more research is required in the future.
