How To Gain Weight In A Healthy Way? Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

While the majority of the world is running behind diets and exercises that help promote weight loss, there are some looking for a diet that would help them gain weight - and that too in a healthy way. Because as well know, gaining weight is a piece of cake but doing it in the right way can be tricky.

There are various other reasons due to which you can be underweight like inadequate eating habits, prolonged meal time gaps, poor selection of foods, eating disorders like Nervosa and bulimia, etc. [1]

One of the main reasons people look for ways of weight gain is when one falls underweight. An underweight person is someone whose body weight is considered too low to be healthy. Underweight people have a body mass index (BMI) of under 18.5 or a weight 15 per cent to 20 per cent below that normal for their age and height group [2].

Check your BMI here.

At a particular age, both men and women tend to identify themselves with their bodies and that is when a super-thin frame may cause frustration. Also, being underweight isn't healthy.

Depending upon your height and age, your doctor can advise you how much your ideal weight should be [3].

Read further to know how to gain weight in a healthy way.

1. Peanut Butter Peanuts are packed with protein and fat and are an ideal food choice for people who are looking to gain weight naturally [4]. One teaspoon of peanut butter has around 100 calories. It also contains vitamins like magnesium, folic acids, vitamin B and vitamin E [5]. You can boost your peanut butter intake by applying it on a slice of bread and have it for breakfast. 2. Whole Fat Milk One of the simplest solutions to gain weight naturally is by drinking whole fat milk. Replace skimmed milk with whole milk and your body will get 60 calories per glass. Milk is also rich in vitamins and nutrients and is also a good source of vitamin D and vitamin A [6]. 3. Avocado Avocados are an excellent way to add good healthy fats in your diet. A half of an avocado contains 140 calories and also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, folic acid and potassium [7]. You can enjoy avocados by putting them in salads, smoothies or as a spread. 4. Whole Wheat Bread Whole wheat bread is another food that can help you to gain weight. Whole wheat bread has nutrients to support a healthy breakfast and also add enough calories [8]. They contain fibre and minerals that are missing in the normal white bread. 5. Nuts When it comes to gaining weight, nuts are another good option. It makes for a great snack choice and has good sources of fats and nutrients. They also have fibre and will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. To get most of the benefits, eat mixed nuts daily [9]. 6. Potatoes Potatoes are high in carbohydrates that will help you to gain weight faster. They are also high in protein, full of fibres and also contain good amounts of vitamin C. You can keep the skin on for the optimal intake of nutrients [10]. 7. Bananas Grab a banana for quick on-the-go energy and for gaining weight. Bananas are high in potassium, carbohydrates and other important nutrients that will provide you with energy and keep you healthy. Bananas contain more than 100 calories, so they can help you bulk up [11]. 8. Eggs Eggs are great to eat to gain healthy weight. Packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals, eating 2 eggs every morning can help give you the energy you need to get through the day. Scramble, poach it, fry, boil or make an omelette to enjoy the healthy gain [12]. 9. Butter Butter is high in calories and you can add it to your cooking instead of using cooking oil. Butter has saturated fats, so eat and enjoy it in a limited amount [13]. Spread butter over your whole wheat bread and eat it for breakfast or as a snack. 10. Ghee Ghee is another form of clarified butter. You can use ghee in moderation in cooking because it has concentrated flavour and saturated fat [14]. Consume natural cow ghee as it has antioxidants, medium-chain fatty acids, aids digestion and consists of antiviral and antibacterial properties [15]. 11. Cheese Generally, most cheeses are very high in fat; you can consume goat cheese and parmesan cheese which will help you to gain weight naturally. But consume them in moderate quantities [16]. 12. Red Meat Though red meat is high in cholesterol, it is an effective way to gain weight easily [17]. Meat contains high amounts of protein and iron, and some parts of the meat contain good sources of fats. You can cook red meat in olive oil for a perfectly healthy diet to gain weight [18]. Now that you are aware of some of the most common and easily available foods that could help promote a healthy weight gain, here are some tips that would help you in the process. 13. Don't Let More Than 4 Hours Go By Without Eating Your body needs a constant supply of energy and when you skip the meals, you'll deprive the body of the fuel it needs. You can prevent your body from losing important tissue by eating regular meals spaced between three-five hours apart [19]. 14. Eat Several Foods At Once Always aim to eat three food groups at once. A wide variety of foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables gives your body several nutrients to work throughout the day [20]. 15. Eat Healthy But Dense Foods Choose nutrient-rich foods that pack a lot of carbohydrates, protein or fat into a small serving. Also, go for dried fruits with no added sugar or preservatives [21]. 16. Drink Your Food Though liquids aren't as filling as solid foods when you're trying to gain weight, they can provide you with enough nutrition [22]. Go for smoothie and milkshakes that are prepared at home. 17. Eat Right Before Bed Healing, repair and regeneration of the body take place while we sleep [23]. Eating a fresh and healthy snack before going to bed gives you enough energy that works on your body while you sleep. Apart from the aforementioned, some more tips to gain weight in a healthy way is to avoid drinking water before meals, using bigger plates, adding cream to your coffee and getting proper sleep [24]. On A Final Note… It is critical to understand that gaining weight the right way and not by hogging on unhealthy foods is a better choice for your body. The best way to gain weight naturally is to go the natural way. Always remember, moderation is key. Frequently Asked Questions Q. How can a woman gain weight in a healthy way? A. Eat more frequently, choose nutrient-rich foods, try smoothies and shakes, watch when you drink, have an occasional treat and exercise regularly. Q. Which fruit is good for weight gain? A. Some fresh fruits, such as avocado and coconut, are good sources of healthy fats, which can help you gain weight. Bananas and mangoes are rich in carbs and calories. Q. What makes you fat fast? A. A lack of protein in your diet might be making you gain fat.