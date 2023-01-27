Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity? Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis. Each type causes different symptoms, but rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis are two of the most common types [1].

Symptoms of arthritis vary depending on the underlying type of arthritis, however, some of the more common symptoms include fatigue, fever, joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and weakness.

Is Exercising Beneficial For Easing Arthritis Pain?

Exercise and physical activity have been shown to relieve arthritis pain and improve the quality of life for individuals living with arthritis. The right types of exercise can improve health and fitness without hurting joints. Exercise can enhance quality of life for individuals suffering from arthritis pain when combined with a treatment program [2][3].

In the beginning, your joints may feel stiff, sore, and swollen after starting an exercise program. It may take 6 to 8 weeks for your joints to adjust to your new activity level, but sticking with your activity program will result in long-term pain relief.

What Are The Benefits Of Exercising For Arthritis?

A variety of exercises can be recommended to help treat arthritis. These include exercises that allow joints to move freely as well as strengthening exercises. Aerobic exercises, also known as cardiovascular exercises, are also beneficial.

Participating in joint-friendly physical activities can significantly reduce arthritis pain, function, mood, and quality of life. Joint-friendly physical activities are low-impact, meaning that they do not put excessive stress on the body.

Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain

The following are some exercises that can be done every day to manage arthritis pain.

1.Low-impact aerobic activities

The most common low-impact aerobic activities are brisk walking, cycling, swimming, water aerobics, light gardening, and group exercise classes [4].

Do the following at least for major health benefits:

It is recommended that you engage in 150 minutes -2 hours and 30 minutes- of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling at a speed of less than 10 mph,

A weekly commitment of 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling at a speed of 10 mph or higher, is also recommended. You may also combine both types of exercise. Accordingly, one minute of vigorous exercise equals about two minutes of moderate exercise.

2. Muscle-strengthening exercises

Exercises such as lifting weights, using resistance bands, and practising yoga can be performed at home, in an exercise class, or at a fitness enter [5].

3. Flexibility exercises

For those with arthritis, stretching and yoga are also important exercises. Many people experience joint stiffness that makes daily tasks challenging. Maintaining range of motion by performing daily flexibility exercises will enable you to continue performing everyday activities such as household chores, hobbies, and visits with family and friends [6].

4. Balance exercises

If you are at risk of falling or have trouble walking, you should carry out balance exercises three times a week. Many group exercise classes incorporate balance exercises. Walking backwards, standing on one foot, and tai chi are all useful exercises for those who are at risk of falling [7].

Here is a list of all of the exercises that you can do every day to relieve the pain associated with arthritis:

Stretching

Walking

Gardening

Flowing movements, such as tai chi and yoga

Cycling

Strength training

Hand exercises

What Are The Safest Ways To Exercise With Arthritis?

S.M.A.R.T. tips help you exercise safely and enjoy the benefits of increased physical activity [8]:

Start low, go slow.

Modify activities as arthritis symptoms increase. Try to stay active.

Activities that are "joint friendly."

Recognize safe places and ways to stay active.

Talk to your physician or a certified exercise specialist.

You should apply ice to your joints after physical activity for up to 20 minutes as needed. This is especially important if you have swollen joints.

What is the recommended amount of physical activity for arthritis pain?

The best way to manage your arthritis symptoms is to remain active as much as your health permits and some physical activity is always better than none.

Adults with arthritis should discuss with their doctor or physiotherapist how to incorporate exercise into their routine in order to achieve substantial health benefits.

On A Final Note...

Exercise can be an integral part of your treatment, and you should talk to your healthcare provider about it. In order to find the right exercise plan, a member of your health care team, such as a physical therapist, will work with you to determine the type of arthritis and which joints are affected.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 16:15 [IST]