10 Quick Home Remedies To Reduce Knee Pain Wellness oi-Amritha K

Knee pain is one of the most common orthopaedic problems reported in people of all ages. It is caused by wear and tear of the knee joint due to ageing or some other factors. There are some effective home remedies for knee pain that can give you immediate relief.

Knee pain can happen due to two reasons. Accidental knee pain due to fractures, ligament injuries, dislocation of the knee joint, sprain and strain. And, also occur due to medical conditions such as arthritis. Mild to moderate knee pain can often be treated at home.

In such a condition, there is extreme pain, stiffness and swelling in the knee joint causing difficulty in walking and standing and can cause extreme pain, stiffness and swelling in the knee joint causing difficulty in walking and standing.

There are various home remedies that can help manage the pain and we have gathered some remedies that can provide quick relief for knee pain. Take a look.

1. Parsley One of the best know home remedies for knee pain, the anti-inflammatory and anaesthetic properties of parsley can act quickly in managing and reducing the pain. Soak your aching joints in warm water that has a few seeds of parsley mixed in it. You can crush the seeds and apply the paste on the affected areas for instant relief as well. 2. Eucalyptus oil A powerful analgesic, eucalyptus oil help increase your blood flow to the knee area and thereby reduces inflammation and pain. Apply the oil directly on the affected area and massage carefully. It is said to be one of the most effective and quick remedies for knee pain. 3. Ginger extract The impact ginger extract has on relieving knee pain in a short span of time has been proven by studies. A study of people with arthritis found that ginger helped to reduce pain when used in combination with a prescription treatment for arthritis. You can apply some ginger oil on your knees and massage the area and also apply the ginger paste. 4. Camphor oil This type of oil is extremely beneficial in relieving knee pain quickly. Camphor oil has a cooling effect on the skin and relieves pain by causing some irritation on the skin and acts as a counter-irritant. When applied, it causes numbing on the area and relieves pain immediately. 5. Turmeric This spice is extremely beneficial as it has anti-inflammatory properties that give relief to knee pain and inflammation. One of the most beneficial and effective home remedies for knee pain, applying turmeric can help provide immediate and long-lasting relief from knee pain. 6. Epsom salt The high level of magnesium in Epsom salt aids in relieving knee pain. Put the salt in warm water and let it dissolve. Soak the knee in it and pain will get healed. You can even take a bath with Epsom saltwater. 7. Extra virgin olive oil A compound called oleocanthal in extra virgin oil aids in stopping inflammation just like any other pain killer. A massage with extra virgin olive oil can reduce inflammation and joint pain. 8. Dandelion leaves Rich in vitamin A and C, dandelion leaves have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties due to the presence of linoleic and linoleic acid in them. You can make a tea of its leaves or have them with salad and can help in providing immediate relief. 9. Pectin with grape juice Pectin is available in powder or liquid form. It is a carbohydrate found in citrus fruits. You can have pectin mixed with grape juice. This will give effective relief from pain and inflammation. 10. Ice packs Applying ice to the knee for 15 to 20 minutes every two to four hours can help relieve knee pain. This will help control the pain and reduce the swelling and use a towel between the ice pack and your skin to avoid damaging your skin.