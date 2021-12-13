5 Tips On Starting Kitchen Garden In 1 BHK Apartment Gardening oi-Amritha K

If you live in a big city, your house probably isn't as big as you want it to be. You may not have a lawn or a backyard for your own kitchen garden. There's good news: growing your own herbs and veggies doesn't take up a lot of space. Besides, it's therapeutic to grow your own food. And, of course, you're getting chemical-free, pesticide-free, healthy and tasty veggies along the way.

Tips For Kitchen Garden In 1 BHK Apartment

Check the sun : Sunlight is the key to growing edible plants. Through its leaves and fruits, plants convert solar energy into food for us. Check out the sun in your house. Watch which room or wall gets the most light and how it moves from morning till sundown. You don't necessarily have to plant a garden in the kitchen. You can do it on the balcony or a window grill or even in the living room.

Choose the pot : You can grow edibles in almost any container. You can use old bottles and tetra packs, or buy some pretty ceramic, metallic, or wooden pots. You should choose according to your interests and most importantly, according to your space. You can hang window boxes or mount pots on walls.

Choose the soil : Now you can buy the ready-made potting mix at nurseries, which is a mixture of soil, compost (organic fertilizer), and cocopeat (coconut husk). It comes in ready-made bags. It's important that the soil allows water to drain and not hold it in, as too much water can rot the roots.

Choose what to grow : When it comes to picking what to grow, the sun should be your guide. Vegetables need at least 4 to 6 hours of direct sunlight, herbs just need 2 to 4 hours. Think about that, plus what you like.

Find seeds and saplings: Your friendly neighbourhood gardeners are a great source of seeds and saplings. Better yet, join a gardening group on Facebook. You can also order seeds and saplings online. If you look around your neighbourhood you'll be able to find the right shop close to you.

When you have to go out of town, either ask your neighbours to water your plants every two days or leave them at their house for a few days.

