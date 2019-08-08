Virat Kohli Shares His Weight Training Exercise On Social Media Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Virat Kohli has been in the limelight since the beginning of his cricket career. His success in the sport has made him what he is today. Being a sportsman, he focuses very much on his fitness routine.

Virat follows a strict workout routine which includes a combination of cardio exercises and weights to keep him fit physically and mentally.

The Indian cricket captain shared his weightlifting exercise on Twitter with a caption saying, "Always take more time to get the technique right before wanting to take the weight up. Same exercise 3 years apart, regular work and constantly focusing on technique has improved my mobility and full body strength too. So always be patient with learning something new".

Weightlifting is such an effective exercise that will help you build muscles and burns your calories even while at rest. It also has other benefits which include reducing the risk of diabetes, preventing back pain and even helps in fighting depression.

If you are a beginner and are planning to do follow a weightlifting exercise routine, here are some dos and don'ts:

1. Always warm-up before you start a strength-training exercise. Warm up for at least 5 to 10 minutes either by doing brisk walking or any other aerobic activity.

2. Start with a weight you can lift comfortably 12 to 15 times and learn to do each exercise correctly.

3. Breathe out as you lift the weights and breathe in as you lower the weight.

4. Work all your major muscle like the hips, legs, abdomen, arms, shoulders, chest, and back.

5. Attempt weight training exercise at least two times a week.

6. If an exercise hurts, stop immediately and try it again after a few days or try with less weight.

7. Wear appropriate shoes to protect your feet from slipping or injuring your feet while you are lifting weights.

8. Don't exercise the same muscles two days in a row.

9. Don't overdo your weight-training exercise.

10. Don't rush and rest for about one minute between each exercise.

