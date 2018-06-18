You Can Lose Weight Naturally With These 15 Drinks!

There are a few things we experience when we decide that we want our body to go through a full and healthy transformation. The first few days are good; we feel like we can get through eating healthy, exercising daily, regularly, and easily. After the first week or so the food cravings begin and our determination begins to crumble bit by bit.

There's always a little foodie sitting inside of us, or we seem to be craving for all the junk food at least one or two times a week. Throw in birthday parties or family get together or just going out for lunch or dinner with friends really do not let us eat right or healthy for most of the week and our body goals seem to be something that never crossed off our list of things we need to achieve.

So, for the sole purpose of helping everyone out, we are going to share a little secret. The best way to lose some weight, as followed by most of the people who are your #BodyGoals is that they drink weight loss-boosting drinks and juices along with eating healthy and exercising daily (or at least 4 times a week).

These drinks are not just healthy, but also extremely delicious. Moreover, most of these healthy, homemade juices will keep your cravings at bay. We'll be listing down 15 drinks that will help you lose weight and how.

1. Lemon And Honey Juice:

Lemon and honey mixed with warm water and consumed in the morning are one of the most well-known detoxes. This is because lemons are full of vitamin C which flushes out toxins, boosts the immune system, and maintains the overall internal health of a person.

Honey, on the other hand, reduces inflammation and prevents gut problems, which aid weight loss. Therefore, honey, lemon, along with hot water in the morning is one of the best drinks for weight loss.

2. Pineapple In Coconut Water:

Pineapple is tasty as it is; imagine a mixture of pineapple and coconut water that is actually healthy. Coconut water suppresses cravings and hunger pangs and therefore helps in weight reduction, pineapple promotes digestion, and reduces inflammation, making this an extremely healthy drink.

If you use fennel coconut water, the results will be better because fennels are known to reduce indigestion, bloating, and nausea and absorbing nutrients as well as flushing out toxins which also help in weight loss.

3. Tomato And Lime Juice:

Tomato and limes are full of vitamins, and tomatoes also include minerals and phytonutrients that prevent obesity. Vitamin C in lime acts as an antioxidant and flushes out toxins and keeps us healthy and helps in weight reductions.

4. Papaya And Cinnamon:

We all know that papaya lowers cholesterol and improves gut health, while cinnamon has anti-clotting and anti-microbial properties which improve brain function; it also helps regulate blood sugar levels and together they are a great source for losing weight.

5. Ginger And Lemon Juice:

As discussed above, lime is a great source of vitamin C and helps maintain internal health and aids weight loss. Ginger is responsible for preventing all gut-related problems like diarrhea, gastritis, among others, helping in flushing out toxins and keeping us healthy.

6. Flaxseed, Dark Chocolate, And Coffee:

It sounds like a problem drink, but it isn't and it probably is everybody's favourite. Coffee contains caffeine and caffeine and flax seeds both induce weight loss. However, flax seeds induce weight loss by decreasing insulin resistance and inflammation. Dark chocolate prevents digestion and absorption of fatty acids, which obviously help in weight reduction.

7. Cinnamon, Lime, And Pineapple Juice:

As discussed above, pineapples reduce inflammation and aid digestion while lime has vitamin C which is good for one's internal health and weight loss. Ceylon cinnamon helps suppress the appetite and lowers blood sugar level. Therefore, this juice works wonders.

8. Lemon And Maple Syrup Juice:

The health benefits of lemons have been discussed numerous times; it's probably something that you know by heart now. It is full of vitamin C which has antioxidant properties, flushes out toxins, and keeps us healthy. Organic maple syrup improves liver function and prevents pre-diabetic metabolic disorders. Together, they keep us healthy and fit.

9. Whey Proteins And Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds improve one's lipid metabolism, while whey proteins rebuild muscle fibre and boost immunity. This not only helps with weight loss but also helps in toning one's body.

10. Celery And Apple Cider Vinegar Drink:

Celery is a negative-calorie food and therefore the body needs more energy to digest the vegetable. It helps in lowering cholesterol levels and improving lipid digestion. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), regulates blood sugar and pressure and is known for reducing weight.

11. Fenugreek And Cucumber Drink:

Fenugreek water is made by soaking fenugreek in water overnight and then straining out the seeds. Therefore, blending the two makes this drink. Cucumber is 96% water content and therefore aids hydration. It also constitutes of various minerals and dietary fibre which flushes out toxins. Fenugreek increases lipid metabolism and thus this juice helps in weight loss.

12. Green Tea And Mint Leaves:

Green tea contains EGCG's which aids in weight loss and mobilising fat, and mint leaves have antioxidant properties, prevent gastritis, allergies, and so on. Thus, this mixture helps in weight reduction.

13. Wheatgrass And Grape Juice:

Wheatgrass is beneficial in treating hyperlipidemia, lowering bad cholesterol levels, and flushing out toxins. Grapes indirectly aid weight loss by regulating blood sugar levels; it is also anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial.

14. Kale and ACV Juice:

As discussed before, ACV helps in weight loss and regulates blood sugar levels. Kale is full of antioxidants and dietary fibre which helps regulate blood sugar and prevents obesity and diabetes.

15. Pomegranate, Grapefruit, And Organic Honey:

The mixture of these foods will aid in weight loss as it lowers bad cholesterol, reduces inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity, prevents gut problems and in the end leads to weight loss.