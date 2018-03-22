Skinny people always find it difficult to gain weight, especially those who are vegetarian. One can't only gain weight by eating chicken, fish and other non-vegetarian foods. The basics of weight gain is the same, you need to eat more calories than you burn to put on weight.

The vegetarian diet for weight gain includes the right amount of protein from plant-based foods like dried beans, peas, grains, seeds, nuts, and vegetables.

The weight gain process can be time consuming. But patience is the key towards attaining an effective weight gain goal.

Increasing Calorie Intake For Weight Gain

How much should you consume on your weight gain diet totally depends on how many calories you need to maintain weight. For example, a woman who is 37 years old, weighs 150 pounds and lives a moderately active lifestyle requires around 2450 calories to maintain her weight.

For weight gain, she could eat 2700 calories or 2950 calories to gain half a pound and 1 pound, respectively.

Eat More Protein-rich Vegetables For Weight Gain

Gaining weight in the form of healthy lean mass, including muscle requires eating a high-protein diet. Include pulses in your diet, as they are rich sources of plant-based proteins.

A cup of chickpeas or lentils provides 18 and 15 grams of protein per cup. 2 tablespoons of peanut butter and a cup of quinoa have 8 grams of protein.

Plant-based foods contain amino acids, which are needed for gaining weight. Pair whole grain foods like whole wheat bread with seeds or legumes, nuts with legumes or corn with legumes to acquire the amino acids you need.

Also, a cup of milk will boost your protein intake by 8 grams. One large egg will provide 6 grams of protein. Greek yogurt and cottage cheese also contain high-quality protein.

Healthy Fats For Weight Gain

Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Consume flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, etc., for a healthy weight gain.

A Vegetarian Weight Gain Diet Plan

Start your day with a high-protein egg omelette, served with a bowl of chia pudding.

For a mid-morning snack, eat almonds.

For lunch, corn salad with your favourite vegetables.

For dinner, a bowl of quinoa, a cup of grilled vegetables, and a side salad.

For additional extra calories, serve your meals with a cup of cow's milk or soy milk.

Foods To Eat For Weight Gain

Fruits and vegetables

Beans, lentils and other protein foods

Full cream milk

Healthy fats and oils

Cereals

Healthy desserts

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric And Black Pepper