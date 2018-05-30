This Mango Diet Plan Will Help You Lose Weight

This summer season, the much-loved fruit will be found in abundance. Yes! We are talking about the king of fruits - Mangoes. These scrumptious and juicy fruits are enough to quench your thirst during the hotter months.

But, what if we tell you that these mangoes are beneficial for your health in another way too? Mangoes are all you need if you are planning to lose weight. In this article, we will be discussing the mango diet plan for weight loss.

The mango diet plan includes generous portions of the fruit and meals made using mangoes. Mangoes contain ample amounts of vitamins and minerals, including folate, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, making them a nutritious fruit choice.

Mangoes are high in several minerals and are also good for lowering cholesterol due to their rich source of beta-carotene and fibre (pectin). Studies have shown that mangoes can lower blood pressure and can even fight and prevent cancer.

Mangoes also contain vitamin K which helps in absorbing calcium and promotes optimal bone health.

How Does The Mango Diet Help You To Lose Weight?

Fruits such as mangoes are low in energy density, or calories per gram, and this tends to make it easier to lose weight. It is because you can fill yourself up on fewer calories than eating fruits which are high in energy density. Mangoes contain 0.6 calorie per gram, making them very low in energy density.

Also, mangoes contain fibre that can also aid in weight loss, because fibre keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time and thus reduces cravings. The fruit decreases absorption of macronutrients, such as carbohydrates and fat, making it easier to lose weight.

One cup serving of mango contains 2.6 gm of fibre which is about 10 percent of the daily recommended value of fibre.

The mango-only diet plan is kept according to your meal plan, except that the calories would be from mangoes. If consumed in right quantities, mango could be an effective fruit for weight loss. Because mangoes are high in fructose content, they should be consumed in limited quantities.

How Can You Lose Weight With Mangoes?

Mangoes contain phytochemicals that restrict the fat cells from expanding and this process prevents you from gaining weight. They also contain malic acid and tartaric acid; these two elements keep the body alkaline. This makes you less likely to gain weight due to insulin resistance as well as prevents rheumatoid arthritis. Mangoes also help in detoxifying your body by eliminating the excess toxins from the body. The fibre content in mangoes assists with the elimination of matter from the body's intestinal walls.

Also, these fruits are rich in lycopene, which is a natural antioxidant that helps in weight loss. Mangoes could help you get rid of your belly fat and improve your mood since they have natural probiotics that will keep your gut healthy.

The fibrous flesh of the fruit is a natural carbohydrate blocker that helps in keeping your blood sugar levels stable.

When Should You Eat Mangoes To Lose Weight?

Nutritionists advise that a mango-only diet may be a bad idea. The intake of mangoes should be 2-3 servings and not more. They shouldn't be consumed with dairy and citrus fruits.

Health experts recommend the best time to eat mangoes would be in the first half of the day, preferably in the mid-morning when the BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) is high. Mangoes should not be consumed with another meal.

The disadvantages of having the mango-only diet are that it could lead to several deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins and all the metabolic reactions could go wrong.

The Other Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes

Mangoes contain antioxidant properties that help prevent diseases and aid the body to function properly. A medium ripe mango contains about 165 calories, so you can consume mangoes half an hour before your workout, to utilise the energy received from the fruit in the best possible way.

A cup of mangoes contains 75 percent of vitamin C which keeps inflammation, obesity, and diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes at bay. Around 25 percent of vitamin A and 25 different carotenoids present in mangoes helps you recover faster from exercise.

Vitamin B6 and other B vitamins help to maintain the smooth functioning of the thyroid glands and pituitary glands. Mangoes are also rich in magnesium which help to relax your muscles and nervous system.

This summer try out this appetizing healthy mango lassi recipe!

