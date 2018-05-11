Summer in India can very well be called "the season of mangoes". April-May, we generally indulge in a variety of mango recipes. Be it for a delicious breakfast recipe or an afternoon snack, as a dessert or as a refreshing summer drink, mango recipes are vivid and varied in number, come in many forms and stay close to our heart as we cherish the season through them.

To beat the scorching heat of summer, our favourite summer drink is the Mango Lassi recipe. We swoon over our homemade version of this recipe, as it is thick, creamy, rich and refreshing at the same time! Mango Lassi is super easy to make as well. Once you have sliced the mangoes and collected all the other ingredients, just add them to a mixer grinder and blend them to a fine lassi. And that's it!

For this particular recipe, we did not use any water, as we like it to be a bit thick and creamy, to give us the full essence of mango; but if you like your lassi to be smooth and thin, feel free to add cold water to the mixing jar.

Why do we hail mango lassi as one of the best summer drinks?

Mango lassi is one popular drink throughout the country for more than one reason. This curd-based summer drink recipe is renowned for being an energy booster and, at the same time, it allows your heated body to soothe, as curd contains probiotic qualities.

Also, it is important to note that for mango lassi, we must use mangoes which contain less fiber and achieve that smooth and creamy texture instantly. To oomph up the taste, we are using cardamom which also lends a number of health benefits to this refreshing summer drink recipe.

To know how to make this recipe, quickly go through the recipe mentioned below or watch our quick video.

MANGO LASSI RECIPE | EASY SUMMER DRINK RECIPE | MANGO RECIPES| MANGO LASSI STEP BY STEP| MANGO LASSI VIDEO Mango Lassi Recipe | Easy Summer Drink Recipe | Mango Recipes| Mango Lassi Step By Step| Mango Lassi Video Prep Time 3 Mins Cook Time 3M Total Time 6 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 1 Ingredients 1. Mango - 1 cup (diced) 2. Sugar - ½ cup 3. Curd - less than ½ bowl 4. Cardamom - 2 5. Pudina Leaves (for garnishing) - 4-5 6. Ice cubes - 8-9 How to Prepare 1. Take one or two ripe mangoes and dice them into small cubes. 2. Take a mixing jar and add curd, mango cubes, sugar and ice cubes. 3. Add cardamom and blend everything into a smooth lassi. 4. Transfer into a jar and serve with pudina leaves (mint leaves) on top. Instructions 1. Feel free to add cold water to this mango lassi recipe if you like, 2. For garnishing, you can add almonds and pistachios instead of mint leaves if preferred. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 glass

Calories - 218 cal

Fat - 5.0g

Protein - 4g

Carbs - 37g

Fiber - 13g

