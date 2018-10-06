Is Soy Protein Good For Your Health?

Aids in building muscles Soy protein provides you with many amino acids which our body requires. Soy proteins contain branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) which comprise 3 amino acids - leucine, isoleucine and valine. Various researches have revealed that though BCAA aids in building muscles, soy proteins are not as effective as other sources of proteins like whey protein, but consuming dairy products along with soy proteins was found to be more effective.

Helps in weight loss As per studies, diets that are high in proteins aid in weight loss but when it comes to soy proteins the result seems to be mixed. As per some studies, soy proteins trigger weight loss as effectively as animal-based products. A study was conducted in which 20 obese male participants were given soy-based high-protein diet as well as meat-based high-protein diet. This research led to the finding that the soy-based high protein diet was as effective as the meat-based protein-rich diet in aiding weight loss.

Promotes heart health Soy protein is found to be good for heart health; various studies have revealed that soy helps in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol and increasing the levels of good cholesterol. A study revealed that replacing animal protein with around 25 g of soy protein resulted in the decrease of total bad cholesterol level as well as levels of triglyceride, which is a type of fat found in our blood.

Might lower cancer risk Soy foods contain isoflavones, which is similar to the oestrogen hormone and this makes people think that it could trigger various types of hormonally-sensitive cancers. But the American Cancer Society stated that though soy foods contain oestrogen-like isoflavones, they have anti-oestrogen properties. Some studies reveal that people consuming soy foods are less prone to breast cancer and the fibre content present in soy could help combat various types of cancers. The studies regarding soy foods and cancer have mixed results. Side Effects Of Soy Protein

Affect the body's mineral absorbing ability Soy proteins contain antioxidant compounds called phytates. They are called antinutrients since they reduce our body's ability to absorb minerals which can affect your body adversely in the long run.

May impact thyroid function The thyroid gland plays the role of converting iodine present in the food to into thyroid hormones called thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). The isoflavones present in soy foods act as goitrogens which disrupt the functioning of the thyroid gland and affect the production of the T4 and T3 hormones.