How To Build A Body Like Kim Kardashian Through Indian Diet?

Kim Kardashian West, the famous reality star and a mother of three recently shared a glimpse of her workout regime on her Instagram page. After weighing almost 140 lbs, Kim Kardashian dropped to 116 lbs. Her toned legs and upper body are what every woman envy of. She follows the bodybuilding diet, in which you carry impressive amounts of mass and has low levels of body fat. It emphasizes on foods which are rich in protein and complex carbohydrates.
While many Indian men and women aspire to have a body like Hollywood celebrities, the diet that the celebrities follow might be impractical due to the non-availability of certain foods. However, it is important to understand that you can build your body with the foods available in India, provided you understand the protein and carbohydrate content in Indian foods. This article will talk about the Indian diet for bodybuilding.
The bodybuilding diet constitutes 1,500 to 3,000 calories daily for women and 2,500 to 5,500 calories per day for men. The calorie intake totally depends on the types and levels of exercise. If you are looking to build muscles and lose body fat, have a look at the best Indian foods for bodybuilding.
We will classify the diet into two categories - non-vegetarian diet and vegetarian diet for bodybuilding.
Non-vegetarian Indian Diet For Bodybuilding
The non-vegetarian diet plays a major role in building muscles naturally as it's rich in protein content. Here are the non-vegetarian foods used for muscle building.
1. Eggs
Eggs are a staple food in a bodybuilder's meal plan. One large boiled egg has 6 g of protein. Egg whites are excellent sources of protein which has all the 9 essential amino acids needed for your body. It is also rich in choline, an essential nutrient required for muscle control. Egg yolks are a good source of fat too, they help in gaining muscles as well. If you want to eat eggs as a bodybuilding food, then it is best to consume boiled eggs. Eat at least 10-15 eggs a day.
2. Red meat
Slightly fatty red meat is a key component of a muscle building diet. Red meat contains vitamin B3 or niacin which has been shown to expand blood vessels and increase good cholesterol. In addition, red meat contains all the amino acids that the body needs for building muscles and connective tissues. 3 oz (85 g) of beef loin contains 19.7 g of protein, a 100 g serving of roasted pork provides 9 g of fat, 199 calories and 27.6 g of protein.
3. Crab meat
Crab meat is widely eaten by bodybuilders for gaining muscle. Crab meat is the ultimate food for bone health, it is a storehouse of zinc and essential minerals like calcium, potassium and magnesium that promote muscular strength and physical immunity. Every 100 g of crab meat contains 18.1 g of protein.
4. Chicken
If you love eating chicken, you might be wondering how much chicken to eat per day to increase muscle mass. Well, 400 to 500 g of skinless chicken breast is enough if you are fully depending on chicken for protein. But, if you are including other sources of protein in your bodybuilding diet, 300 g of chicken is a decent amount to consume. Chicken adds lean muscle mass to the body. 172 g of skinless, cooked chicken breastcontains 54 g ofprotein.
5. Oysters
Oysters are also muscle-building foods, eaten by weightlifters and bodybuilders alike. They contain zinc, magnesium and other essential minerals which is necessary for protein synthesis, making oysters a top food for muscle growth.
100 g of cooked oysters have above 20 g of protein with only 5 g of fat.
6. Chicken liver
Chicken liver is quite high in protein which contains about 7 g in one ounce (28.3 g) serving. Unfortunately, chicken liver is high in cholesterol which is why it should be eaten in moderation. Apart from that chicken liver is a good source of zinc, thiamine, manganese, riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, folate, etc.
7. Salmon
Salmon is considered a good bodybuilding food because it is high in muscle-building protein and an excellent source of heart-healthy fats. Choose wild salmon instead of farmed salmon as it contains high levels of toxins. A 100 g serving of Salmon contains 19.84 g of protein.
Vegetarian Indian Diet For Bodybuilding
The most common belief that people have is that proteins are found in large amounts only in non-vegetarian foods. But, vegetarian foods are good sources of protein as well and can become a part of your bodybuilding diet.
1. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are low in calories and full of carbohydrates that will keep your energy levels high during a heavy workout session. They are a rich source of dietary fibre that is crucial for controlling appetite, burning fat and promoting muscle gain and muscle health. Although sweet potatoes are not rich in protein, you can have them as a pre-workout food. A 100 g serving contains 1.6 g of protein.
2. Milk and milk products
Milk has high protein content with whey protein and casein protein constituting about 20 per cent and 80 per cent of the total protein composition, respectively. Whey protein is considered the best protein supplement by most bodybuilders. And casein has a slow digestibility rate that helps in digesting whey protein.
The rich calcium content in milk products enhances fat loss while strengthening your bones thereby helping you in building your body. One cup of milk (244 g) contains 8 g of protein.
3. Quinoa
Quinoa tops the list in Indian vegetarian foods when it comes to bodybuilding. It contains all the nine essential amino acids and that's the reason this superfood is considered as the best for muscle growth. Quinoa is high in complex carbohydrates and protein which make it a steady supplier of energy during tedious workout sessions.
Research shows that quinoa promotes the synthesis of IGF-1, a growth hormone essential for growth and strength of muscle mass. 1 cup of cooked quinoa (185 g) contains 8.14 g of protein.
4. Beans and legumes
Beans and legumes are high in protein which makes them suitable foods for bodybuilding. Beans and legumes improve bowel movement and boost insulin resistance which impacts the growth of muscles by increasing the body's ability to absorb nutrients. A 100 g serving of beans contains 21 g of protein. Legumes like lentils have 9 g of protein in 100 g.
5. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese or paneer improves lean muscle mass and contains casein that promotes a slow and steady rise in the level of amino acids in the blood. Cottage cheese facilitates the breakdown and absorption of nutrients that support muscle gain. A 100 g serving of cottage cheese has 11 g of protein.
6. Seeds
Seeds such as flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds are rich sources of essential fatty acids, protein and fibre. These fatty acids help in tissue recovery post workout and reduce inflammation. The best time to eat seeds for bodybuilding is to have it as pre and post workout snacks. A 100 g serving of chia seeds contains 17 g of protein, 100 g of flaxseeds contain 18 g of protein, 100 g of sesame seeds also contain 18 g of protein and 100 g of dried sunflower seeds contain 21 g of protein.
7. Nuts
Nuts such as almonds and cashew nuts are packed with proteins, fibre and healthy fats which help you gain muscles. The best time to eat nuts for bodybuilding is as a post-workout snack and early in the morning with your milk. 100 g of almonds contain 21 g of protein and 100 g of cashew nuts contain 18 g of protein.
Tips For Bodybuilding
- It is important to understand your protein and carbohydrate requirement according to your body weight before you start a bodybuilding diet. In general, 2500 calories per day is enough to build muscles; you may gain some fat while building muscles but, try not to worry about it when you are bulking up.
- Focus on powerlifts like the deadlift, barbell squats, seated barbell military press, barbell curl and dumbbell bench press, and other weight-lifting workouts to build your muscles and burn your fat at the same time.
- Any form of cardio exercises like spinning, biking, running, swimming, hill sprints. The primary use of cardio training for bodybuilders is to increase their caloric expenditure.
- Avoid consuming simple carbohydrates like sugar, and refined products. Choose complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, red or brown rice, oats, barley and broken wheat.
- 15 to 20 per cent of our calories should come from healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, fish oil, avocados, olive oil, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, etc.
- Grapefruit, alfalfa and fish contain higher amounts of HMB (Hydroxy β-Methylbutyrate) - an active metabolite of leucine that reduces muscle protein breakdown. The body makes HMB by breaking down the amino acid leucine present in protein-rich foods. HMB increases the benefits of weight training exercises.
- Get enough sleep to give your body the rest it requires after the strenuous workout routine.
- Indian muscle builders whether male or female who is involved in extreme and meticulous workout should drink plenty of water. Water increases the stamina and the muscle capacity to workout.
