How To Build A Body Like Kim Kardashian Through Indian Diet?

Kim Kardashian West, the famous reality star and a mother of three recently shared a glimpse of her workout regime on her Instagram page. After weighing almost 140 lbs, Kim Kardashian dropped to 116 lbs. Her toned legs and upper body are what every woman envy of. She follows the bodybuilding diet, in which you carry impressive amounts of mass and has low levels of body fat. It emphasizes on foods which are rich in protein and complex carbohydrates.

While many Indian men and women aspire to have a body like Hollywood celebrities, the diet that the celebrities follow might be impractical due to the non-availability of certain foods. However, it is important to understand that you can build your body with the foods available in India, provided you understand the protein and carbohydrate content in Indian foods. This article will talk about the Indian diet for bodybuilding.

The bodybuilding diet constitutes 1,500 to 3,000 calories daily for women and 2,500 to 5,500 calories per day for men. The calorie intake totally depends on the types and levels of exercise. If you are looking to build muscles and lose body fat, have a look at the best Indian foods for bodybuilding.

We will classify the diet into two categories - non-vegetarian diet and vegetarian diet for bodybuilding.

Non-vegetarian Indian Diet For Bodybuilding

The non-vegetarian diet plays a major role in building muscles naturally as it's rich in protein content. Here are the non-vegetarian foods used for muscle building.