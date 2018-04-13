By detox diet, we mean eliminating all the toxins and waste from the body. A detox diet can either involve a juice cleanse or eating healthy foods. Incorporating some simple detox habits into your daily routine will not only help in preventing you from the harmful free radicals but also will aid in your weight loss goal. A detox diet doesn't mean you have to eat less, but you could maintain it by eating more as well. Surprised?

Research has proven that detox diets actually flush toxins out of your system. It mainly helps in flushing out the toxins from the kidneys and liver.

Extreme detox diets can cause low blood sugar, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, lethargy and muscle aches. So, while going on a detox diet, don't think about subtracting things. Instead, add these all-natural clean foods to your diet for more energy and less inflammation.

So, read here to know more on how to detox your diet by eating more.

1. Have Protein & Fibre At Every Meal

Including all types of nutrients is essential when you are on a detox diet. Foods rich in protein should be eaten that help prompt metabolism and keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. Protein will make you less prone to overeating later. Fibre-rich foods hinder the body's absorption of sugar, making you more likely to use glucose for energy rather than storing it as fat.

2. Clock Your Meals

A stability in the blood sugar level helps in sustained weight loss. So, don't allow yourself going 7 or more hours to go by between lunch and dinner. This will let your blood sugar plunge and will drive you to eat too much in response. Instead, eat a snack or a light meal every four hours once to keep the blood sugar level in check and avoid yourself from overeating later.

3. Eat Healthy Fats

Eating healthy fats doesn't make you fat. This satiating micronutrient fills you up faster than refined starches, but studies have shown that adding healthy fats to your diet can positively impact the insulin levels and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Apart from trans-fatty acids like those found in processed vegetable oils, you can have healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, nuts, seeds, etc.

4. Eat Pineapples

Rather than focusing on restricting foods, which can lead to low energy levels or to binge eating, focus on eating whole foods that nourish the body. Reboot or refresh your diet by consuming more nutrients, not fewer calories. So, consume natural sugars like those found in pineapple, which will help you in detoxing your body. Furthermore, the tropical fruit contains an enzyme that cleanses the colon.

5. Ginger

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties, antibacterial properties and other antioxidant effects. So, how does ginger help you lose weight? Ginger will help a person to feel satiated, which in turn reduces food consumption. Ginger works as a natural appetite suppressant, which is the best way to lose weight naturally. So, does ginger detoxify your body? This spice can even be used as an analgesic and is considered one of the best detoxifying herbs. Ginger is recommended in cleansing programs and detox diets.

6. Salt Water Detox

Water is the primary key for flushing out the kidneys, which filter your blood and also water boosts your urine production. Salt water is the best water cleanse that flushes out toxins from the body completely. It also improves digestion and salt water is designed to help your colon and digestive system by bringing on a forced bowel movement.

Basic Questions And Answers That Tell You About The Facts On Detox Diet

What Is In A Detox Diet?

You are in an environment surrounded with toxins around you like cigarette smoke, pollution and pesticides. Toxins build up in your body over time and because of this, it causes weight gain, headaches, dull skin and bloating. The liver and kidney in your body filter the blood and remove bad toxins from your body naturally.

A balanced diet that mainly focuses on eating fruits and vegetables, drinking enough water, and eating foods that are rich in dietary fibre will help to cleanse your digestive tract safely and promote health and well-being.

What Can You Drink To Detox Your Body?

There are many options that you can choose from such as lemonade cleanse, green detox drink, fresh cranberry juice, fruit detox drink, etc. Other options are milk thistle, probiotic and pre-biotic foods, and juice cleanse.

Is It Good To Detox Your Body?

If you are on a well-balanced diet, which includes all food groups as recommended in the food pyramid there is no need to detoxify your system. If you really want to lose weight or want to start a healthier diet, then detox diet is necessary.

The benefits of detox diet are immense once you start following it. You will get fewer headaches, because your body is fully hydrated, Your skin will look better because you will be eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, which are full of healthy vitamins and antioxidants that will provide your skin with a healthier glow.

You will also fell less bloated due to the increase of fibre-rich foods in your diet like whole grain foods, fruits and vegetables.

You will also lose weight if you have cut back on calories, high fat and high refined sugar foods. The weight loss is much rapid during this process.

