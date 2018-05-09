Here's How These 7 Ingredients Exactly Cut Your Belly Fat

Getting rid of belly fat is definitely not an easy task. Belly fat is more than just feeling low about your physical appearance. It is dangerous to your health as well. The fat around the abdomen, called visceral fat, can cause a host of health issues including diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, cancer to name a few. Therefore, ignoring it is no longer an option.

In addition to the usual diet and exercise regimen why not try these home remedies for shedding excess fat around the belly? When combined with other lifestyle modifications and exercise, they will help burn your stubborn belly fat more quickly,

Here are 7 effective ingredients available right in your kitchen cabinet that you can depend on for melting away the fat around your abdomen.

1. Warm Lemon Water

Ayurveda emphasizes on starting your day with a glass of warm water to which the juice of half a lemon can be added. When you sweeten it with a dash of honey and drink it as the first thing in the morning, it is one of the best ways to melt belly fat.

How it works:

Lemon is great in detoxification. It helps by detoxifying your liver, thereby helping to burn fat more quickly. It metabolizes the fat so that it doesn't get stored in the abdomen. Warm water boosts metabolism and cleanses your system.

2. Garlic

Garlic helps combat obesity. Various studies have proven the potential of garlic to curb fat accumulation in the body. Garlic also improves blood circulation in the body. If you can manage to chew 2 to 3 garlic pods daily, you will surely notice the results in the form of a flatter tummy. Alternatively, just add a teaspoon of fresh garlic paste into various salads that you make.

How it works

Garlic has digestive and purifying properties that help in the removal of toxins and boost function of the colon and liver. The presence of 'allicin', an active substance in garlic, helps by reducing cholesterol levels, while its anti-inflammatory property helps by aiding removal of excess fluid from swollen tissues. Further, it is an appetite suppressant and hence prolongs the feeling of fullness, due to which intake of calories is reduced.

3. Ginger

We all know that ginger has amazing medicinal value. But the less-known fact is that it can also help in weight loss. Sipping ginger tea can help you in losing weight overall, thereby reducing belly fat too. Just boil a cup of water and add half a ginger sliced to thin pieces. Allow it to steep for 10 minutes. Strain and add honey or fresh lime and consume.

How it works

Ginger increases body temperature, thereby burning fat more effectively. Drink ginger tea 3 times a day between meals to boost metabolism and fight belly fat. This is because it gives a feeling of fullness, reducing calorie intake. It also reduces the stress hormone in the body, which can otherwise contribute to weight gain and belly fat.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is full of antioxidants and vital nutrients that does wonders when taken moderately (2 to 3 cups a day). Just steep a green tea bag into a cup of hot water for 5 to 8 minutes. You can also add 2 to 3 mint leaves when steeping for added benefits. Sweeten it with honey and drink. Green tea is best had before meals.

How it works

Green tea boosts metabolism and burns fat. When coupled with exercises, green tea particularly helps in losing belly fat, due to the presence of antioxidants called 'catechins'.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apart from just adding flavour to food, apple cider vinegar works well for burning belly fat. Just add 1 to 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water and drink before meals.

How it works

It curbs your appetite and leaves you feeling full for a longer time. A scientific trial from Japan has confirmed that adding 1 to 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar can help in weight loss and reduce your body fat percentage, thereby making it easier to lose belly fat.

6. Aloe Vera Juice

Turn to aloe vera juice, if you want to burn belly fat quickly. But remember that it is a laxative, and hence should be consumed only in moderation. Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera juice with a tsp of cumin powder and add it to half glass of warm water. Drink this early in the morning.

How it works

Aloe vera contains sterols that help in lowering abdominal fat. Further, it is a natural laxative, and helps in better digestion, thereby helping in better functioning of the large intestine, giving you a healthy stomach.



7. Coconut Oil

As an effective measure to burn belly fat, make sure that you include 1-2 tbsp of coconut oil a day. But any excess will have the reverse effect.

How it works

Being a fat itself, coconut oil helps in burning belly fat due to the presence of unique fatty acids that boost metabolism. The fat in the oil is used as an energy source. Further, it is thermogenic, thereby helping to burn body fat faster.

Along with these remedies, ensure that you follow a healthy lifestyle and exercise regimen to lose weight effectively.