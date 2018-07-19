Bhumi Pednekar, an Indian actress who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was overweight when she starred in this movie. Yes, she had to bulk up, because the role demanded so.

Bhumi lost 21 kg in 4 months after the movie released. Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss diet plan is what will motivate you today.

For the role in the movie, she had to eat butter chicken for breakfast. For losing weight, she was very careful about what she ate and adopted good eating practices and loves her workouts. Bhumi's mother helped her in making a meal plan.

Bhumi Pednekar's Weight Loss Diet Plan

Want to know Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss secrets? Here's what she has as a part of her diet plan.

She loves eating salads and experiments with homemade marinades using cold pressed oils. She also loves eating hummus spread on a sandwich, chapattis, with vegetables and meat.

Bhumi also gave up white sugar, refined flour, alcohol and refined oils. She replaced sugar with jaggery and her chapattis are made with whole grain flour made of amaranath, ragi and chana.

Breakfast:

Bhumi starts her day with a glass of warm water or detox water on an empty stomach. After half an hour, she eats muesli with skimmed milk, topped with seeds like sunflower or flaxseeds. An hour before working out, she consumes whole wheat bread with 2 egg white omlettes and a fruit (papaya or an apple).

Post-workout Snack:

Her workout routine includes cardio and weights. After workout, she consumes a protein-rich snack like 5 boiled egg whites.

Lunch:

Bhumi's lunch normally consists of multigrain roti made of bajra, soya, jowar, chana or rajgira topped with a little white butter.

She suggests mixing all these grains together to make a power-packed multi-grain roti. Alongside the roti, she eats dal and vegetable curry cooked in olive oil.

She then finishes her meal with a bowl of homemade curd or a glass of buttermilk.

She also opts for other healthier options like grilled chicken, brown bread, vegetable and grilled chicken sandwich, hummus with cucumber or carrots, nutri-nuggets or chicken gravy cooked in very little oil with a bowl of brown rice.

She says this meal has about 400 to 500 calories and under 80 gm of carbohydrates.

Evening Snacks:

Around 4.30 pm in the evening, the actress eats half a papaya or an apple or guava or a pear. Then around 5.30 pm, she drinks green tea and eats a few almonds or walnuts.

At 7 pm, a big bowl of salad made of seasonal vegetables, or fruits and berries dressed with olive oil or balsamic vinegar. At times, as a topping she adds feta cheese and grilled chicken.

Dinner:

At 8.30 pm, she has her dinner which is usually grilled chicken, or fish.

She says if she's in the mood to eat a vegetarian meal, it is usually, grilled or slightly pan cooked paneer, or tofu or stir-fried or steamed vegetables with a small cup of brown rice or a multi-grain roti.

Bhumi suggests eating very less carbohydrates at night.

You might be thinking what does Bhumi Pednekar have when she has a food craving. She tries to avoid junk foods as much as possible. Instead, she goes on to eat these healthy snacks.

Berry smoothie - Pour a glass of water into the mixer and add 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Add one teaspoon of honey and fresh berries of all kinds into it. Blend them together and enjoy!

Kale and soya chips, whole wheat lavash with hummus, or even dry roasted grains like puffed bajra.

Yoghurt cubes - You can pour a homemade smoothie into the ice cubes tray. Pour the strawberries shake into the ice tray or yogurt and freeze it. You can make it a bit slushy and eat it up. The best cold snack ever!

If you are craving for something sweet, have dark chocolate that contains 70 per cent of cocoa and contains less sugar.

Amazing Healthy Alternatives To Sugar As Suggested By Bhumi

1. Raw honey

2. Date syrup

3. Stevia

4. Jaggery

5. Coconut sugar

6. Maple syrup

Bhumi Pednekar Lost Weight With This Detox Water Recipe

Ingredients:

1 litre water

3 medium-sized cucumbers

5-6 fresh mint leaves

4 sliced lemons

Method:

In the water, add cucumber, fresh mint leaves, and the lemons.

Refrigerate for a few hours and sip and enjoy.

This detox water recipe will boost metabolism and cleanse your body by removing the fat from your body.

