What Is Coconut Sugar? 10 Health Benefits Of Coconut Sugar

Do you know coconut sugar is a better alternative to refined sugar? So, what is exactly coconut sugar? Coconut sugar is the dehydrated and boiled sap of the coconut palm. Being low in fructose content and having a low glycemic index, coconut sugar is the new healthy sugar on the list. In this article, we will be writing about the coconut sugar health benefits.

Coconut sugar is a hot commodity in the health food world due to its fantastic benefits. Coconut sugar contains traces of minerals and antioxidants and the same amount of carbohydrates compared to regular white sugar.

What gives coconut sugar an edge over other sweeteners is that it is not refined or chemically altered and contains no artificial ingredients.

Coconut sugar offers more vitamins and minerals than white table sugar. It contains vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, copper, and phosphorous. It also has small amounts of phytonutrients, such as flavonoids, polyphenols, and anthocyanins.

Let's read on to know the health benefits of coconut sugar.

1. Can Help Treat Diabetes

Coconut sugar contains a fibre known as insulin which helps slow down glucose absorption, which is great for those dealing with diabetic concerns. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetics can use coconut sugar as a sweetener on a diabetic diet plan, but use it in moderate quantities. Because it contains about 15 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates just as normal refined sugar.

2. More Nutrients Than Regular Sugar

Regular refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup have empty calories and do not contain vital nutrients. On the other hand, coconut sugar has nutrients found in the coconut palm and these include iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, polyphenols, and antioxidants. According to the Food and Research Institute, iron and zinc are found about two times more in coconut sugar than granulated sugar.

3. Low Glycemic Index

Coconut sugar ranges relatively low in the glycemic index count compared to refined sugar which is high in glycemic index. Foods high in glycemic index can raise your blood sugar levels to spike suddenly which takes a toll on your insulin levels. Moreover, coconut sugar is packed with insulin which slows down the glucose absorption.

4. Contains Less Fructose

Fructose is a variant of sugar which is converted into fats easily by the body. Fructose isn't broken down quickly and the liver helps it to break it down leading to the formation of triglycerides. A rise in triglycerides in the blood can lead to high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high levels of bad cholesterol, and low levels of good cholesterol. Coconut sugar has about 20 to 30 per cent of fructose and 70 to 75 per cent of sucrose.

5. Good For The Gut

The fibre present in coconut sugar has the ability to promote the growth of intestinal bifidobacteria. This bifidobacteria has been known to help restore the good bacteria in the gut and also boosts your immunity. So, start having coconut sugar every day to reap the benefits.

6. It Is An Earth-friendly Food

Do you know coconut sugar is an earth-friendly food? Well, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization named coconut sugar the most sustainable sweetener in the world. The trees use minimal amounts of water and fuel compared to sugarcane production. So, coconut sugar has no artificial substances and isn't chemically altered.

7. Coconut Sugar Can Be Had On A Paleo Diet

According to the Ultimate Paleo Guide, if a person is on a Paleo diet, coconut sugar is an option that you can use to satisfy your sweet tooth. Those who want to maintain a strict Paleo lifestyle can opt for coconut nectar.

8. Reduces Weight Gain

Coconut sugar is less likely to contribute to fat deposition. Coconut sugar being lower in fructose content will lead to less weight gain and fat deposition. The fructose that you get from fruits is healthy and good. But refined granulated sugar has high levels of fructose, which is unhealthy.

9. Increases Blood Circulation

The iron content in coconut sugar will help improve your blood circulation, which can further increase oxygenation and nutrient availability. Iron aids in the formation of red blood cells and low red blood cells may cause anemia, including muscle weakness, headaches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal problems.

10. Increases Energy Levels

Coconut sugar contains raw materials that will help boost your energy. Also, these raw materials take a long time to process in the body, which means more consistent and a long-term energy metabolism throughout the day.

How To Use Coconut Sugar?

Coconut sugar can be used in the same way as regular refined sugar. Coconut sugar is sweeter than the regular sugar, so less amount should be used. It can be used in dessert preparations, cocktails, shakes, or smoothies for a sweet boost.

You can also add coconut sugar to your tea or coffee and in savoury dishes too.

